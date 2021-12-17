Friday’s Sports

History-Making Gilmer Buckeyes

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs (10-4) 34 – Chargers (8-6) 28

Saturday

Raiders at Browns 3:30 pm NFL.NET

Patriots at Colts 7:15 pm NFL.NET

Sunday

Dallas at Giants noon FOX

Texans at Jaguars noon CBS

New Orleans at Buccaneers 7:20 pm NBC

It’s like the 2020 season again. The NFL updated its protocols and advocated for booster shots in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league. The changes include requiring masks regardless of vaccination status and remote or outdoor meetings. It also stops in-person meals, adds restrictions on activities outside the facility, prohibits outside visitors during team travel, and limits the number of people in team weight rooms.

NBA

Thursday

Knicks (13-16) 116 – Houston (9-20) 103

Friday

Bucks at New Orleans 7:00 pm

San Antonio at Jazz 8:00 pm

Saturday

Houston at Detroit 11:00 am

Clippers at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Dallas at St. Louis 7:00 pm ESPN

Saturday

Blackhawks at Dallas 7:00 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Gary Wiley will play in a college football bowl game as a senior linebacker for the SMU Mustangs. He will take on the University of Virginia at Boston. Gary Wiley is a senior linebacker for the SMU Mustangs. He plans to take his fifth year to play another season for SMU. It is his last go-around with many of the guys he has played with for the past four years. Wiley is excited about the upcoming game and owes most of his success to his Alma Mater, Pine Tree High School. Wiley said he would not be the player he is today without East Texas and their love for football.

HIGH SCHOOL

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I

Westbrook (10-5) 72 – May (15-0) 66

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II

Strawn (15-0) 73 – Matador Motley County (14-1) 28

Conference 2A Division I

Shiner (16-0) 47 – Hawley (15-1) 12

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II

Stratford (15-1) 39 – Falls City (14-2) 27

Conference 3A Division I

Lorena (14-2) 35 – Brock (15-1) 18

Conference 3A Division II

Franklin (16-0) 49 – Gunter (15-1) 35

Lorena defeated Brock 35-18 in the 3A Division I state title game giving the Leopards its second state championship in school history. The win also gave head coach Ray Biles’ his 200th win in his thirtieth year of coaching at Lorena.

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 17, please click the following link: Click Here.

The Gilmer Buckeyes make history Friday afternoon in back-to-back state championship games. Gilmer’s quarterback Brandon Tennison signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Texas Roadrunners at San Antonio.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 18, please click the following link: Click Here.

The Mt Pleasant Tigers travel to Mesquite Horn to take on the Jaguars in a non-district matchup. The JV starts the night at 6:00, and the varsity takes the floor at 7:30 pm. You must purchase tickets online at www.mesquiteisd.org/athletics.

This week, the Greenville Lions claimed their eighth straight basketball victory by smashing Denison 69-38 on Tuesday night.