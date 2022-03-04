Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

Mavericks (38-25) 122 – Warriors (43-20) 113

Kings (24-41) 115 – San Antonio (24-39) 112

Friday

Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 pm

Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Rockets at Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Stars at Winnipeg Jets 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

No. 6 Kansas (24-6) 72 – TCU (19-10) 68

No. 14 Houston (26-4) 84 – Temple (16-11) 46

HIGH SCHOOL

After voter-approved bond money, Kilgore’s school district will renovate campuses and its football stadium. Part of a $113 million bond package passed last November is part “B,” part “A” is $109 million. In addition, they allocated R.E. St John Memorial stadium $4 million for a facelift.

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Thursday

Conference 1A Semifinals

Robert Lee (35-2) 46 – Neches (30-7) 44

Ackerly Sands (36-3) 56 – Huckabay (35-7) 29

Conference 3A Semifinals

Fairfield (39-1) 54 – Idalou (31-7) 35

Winnsboro (34-5) 62 – Bishop (32-6) 52

Conference 5A Semifinals

Cedar Park (36-0) 59 College Station (31-7) 31

8:30 pm – Frisco Memorial (37-5) 59 – Amarillo (32-6) 48

Winnsboro now faces Fairfield Saturday morning at 10:00

BOYS

Friday

North Hopkins vs. Lipan at McKinney 4:00 pm

Commerce vs. Tatum at Prosper 6:00 pm

Paris vs. Carter at A&M-Commerce 6:00 pm KBUS 101.9

Lufkin vs. Kimball at Garland 6:00 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Frisco Memorial at Garland 7:30 pm Star 96.9