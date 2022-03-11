Friday’s Sports

MLB

Major League Baseball’s lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start Apr 7. Owners approved the five-year labor contract with a 30-0 vote. As a result, expect MLB to formally lift the lockout around 7:00 pm on its 99th day.

Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez died after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic on Thursday night. According to Walin Batista, Perez, a left-hander who spent ten seasons in the majors, fell from a ladder while alone at his house. He was 44.

NBA

Friday

Mavericks at Rockets 7:00 pm

Hornets at Pelicans 7:00 pm

Jazz at Spurs 7:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Rangers at Stars 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Oklahoma St (9-19) 73 – Texas Tech (11-19) 58

West Virginia (15-14) 68 – TCU (6-22) 48

MEN

Oklahoma St (18-14) 72 – No. 3 Baylor 67

No. 14 Texas Tech (24-8) 72 – Iowa State (20-12) 41

TCU (20-11) 65 – No. 22 Texas (21-11) 60

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant hosted its Invitational Thursday at Sam Parker Field.

The Paris Varsity Wildcat boys’ home soccer game against Atlanta Friday (Mar 11) has moved up to 3:30 pm Friday. Afterward, they will have Senior Night starting at 5:15. Ladycat Soccer vs. Pleasant Grove begins at 6:00 Friday night, plus they will have Senior Night. Ladycat Softball vs. Rivercrest at 6:00 on the “Hill” Friday night, and everything depends on weather, but as of now, all games are a go.

Weather permitting, Mt Pleasant softball and baseball are hosting tourtnaments. Softball has Pittsburg, Hart’s Bluff, and Mt Vernon. The baseball tournament teams are New Diana, Atlanta, Pleasant Grove, Mt Vernon, and Nashville.