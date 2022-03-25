Friday’s Sports

Empower Field at Mile High
NBA
Thursday
Pelicans (31-42) 126 – Bulls (42-31) 109
Friday
Mavericks at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm
Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (36-24-3) 4 – Hurricanes (42-15-7) 3
Saturday
Canucks at Dallas Stars 6:00 pm
NCAAW
Friday
No. 6 Ohio State (25-6) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-6) at Spokane 6:00 pm
NCAAM
Thursday
Arkansas and Houston offered upsets while It was a back and forth battle all night, but third-seeded Texas Tech came up short to No. 2 seed Duke 78-73 Thursday night in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.
No 4 Arkansas (28-8) 74 – No. 1 Gonzaga (28-4) 68
No. 5 Houston (32-5) 72 – No. 1 Arizona (33-4) 60
No. 2 duke (31-6) 78 – No. 3 Texas tech (27-10) 73
NFL
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday. The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2:00 pm and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.
FISHING
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted multiple changes to the freshwater fishing regulations for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. They define reservoir boundaries and modify harvest regulations on designated waterbodies, highlighting this year’s list of changes. The changes also include modifications on Red River tributaries to prevent the transfer of invasive carp, largemouth-bass harvest regulations correction, clarification of striped bass species information, and Sam Rayburn Reservoir County designation.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER – BI-DISTRICT
GIRLS
Thursday
4A
Caddo Mills 2 – Terrell 1
Celina 7 – Athens 1
Palestine vs. Sabine
North Lamar vs. Chapell Hill TY
Henderson 8 – Crockett 0
Pleasant Grove 10 – Van 0
Spring Hill vs. Hudson
Pittsburg vs. Bullard
5A
Hallsville vs. Whitehouse
Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin at Jacksonville
Friday
4A
Paris vs. Lindale
Kilgore vs. Livingston
5A
Mt Pleasant vs. Jacksonville 11:00 pm
Longview s. Nacogdoches at Lobo 6:00 pm
Lufkin vs. Pine Tree 6:00 pm
BOYS
Thursday
4A
Athens vs. Anna
Palestine vs. Sabine
Bullard 2 – North Lamar 0
Kilgore 3 – Madisonville 0
Pleasant Grove vs. Cumberland
Community 2 – Terrell 1
Chapel Hill TY 3 – Pittsburg 0
5A
Midlothian 4 – Greenville 0
Friday
4A
Paris vs. Lindale 7:30 pm
Henderson vs. Diboll 7:00 pm
Bullard 2 – North Lamar 0
5A
Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse 6:30 pm
Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin at Mt Pleasant