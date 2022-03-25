Friday’s Sports

Empower Field at Mile High

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (31-42) 126 – Bulls (42-31) 109

Friday

Mavericks at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm

Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (36-24-3) 4 – Hurricanes (42-15-7) 3

Saturday

Canucks at Dallas Stars 6:00 pm

NCAAW

Friday

No. 6 Ohio State (25-6) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-6) at Spokane 6:00 pm

NCAAM

Thursday

Arkansas and Houston offered upsets while It was a back and forth battle all night, but third-seeded Texas Tech came up short to No. 2 seed Duke 78-73 Thursday night in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.

No 4 Arkansas (28-8) 74 – No. 1 Gonzaga (28-4) 68

No. 5 Houston (32-5) 72 – No. 1 Arizona (33-4) 60

No. 2 duke (31-6) 78 – No. 3 Texas tech (27-10) 73

NFL

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday. The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2:00 pm and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

FISHING

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted multiple changes to the freshwater fishing regulations for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. They define reservoir boundaries and modify harvest regulations on designated waterbodies, highlighting this year’s list of changes. The changes also include modifications on Red River tributaries to prevent the transfer of invasive carp, largemouth-bass harvest regulations correction, clarification of striped bass species information, and Sam Rayburn Reservoir County designation.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER – BI-DISTRICT

GIRLS

Thursday

4A

Caddo Mills 2 – Terrell 1

Celina 7 – Athens 1

Palestine vs. Sabine

North Lamar vs. Chapell Hill TY

Henderson 8 – Crockett 0

Pleasant Grove 10 – Van 0

Spring Hill vs. Hudson

Pittsburg vs. Bullard

5A

Hallsville vs. Whitehouse

Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin at Jacksonville

Friday

4A

Paris vs. Lindale

Kilgore vs. Livingston

5A

Mt Pleasant vs. Jacksonville 11:00 pm

Longview s. Nacogdoches at Lobo 6:00 pm

Lufkin vs. Pine Tree 6:00 pm

BOYS

Thursday

4A

Athens vs. Anna

Palestine vs. Sabine

Bullard 2 – North Lamar 0

Kilgore 3 – Madisonville 0

Pleasant Grove vs. Cumberland

Community 2 – Terrell 1

Chapel Hill TY 3 – Pittsburg 0

5A

Midlothian 4 – Greenville 0

Friday

4A

Paris vs. Lindale 7:30 pm

Henderson vs. Diboll 7:00 pm

Bullard 2 – North Lamar 0

5A

Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse 6:30 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin at Mt Pleasant