Friday’s Sports

LSU’s Kim Mulkey AP Coach of the Year

NBA

Friday

Mavericks at Washington Wizards 6:00 pm

Kings at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (38-25-3) 3 – Ducks (27-30-12) 2

Saturday

Stars at San Jose Sharks 9:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Jerry Jones has paid nearly $3 million to the woman who says she is his biological daughter. It included her full tuition at SMU, a $70,000 Range Rover on her 16th birthday, and her mother, according to the Little Rock, Arkansas lawyer who delivered the payments on behalf of the Dallas Cowboys owner.

COLLEGE

The longtime Baylor coach Kim Mulkey quickly took over at LSU, and the Tigers won 26 games or 17 more than last season. Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the third time she has won the award.

NCAAW

Thursday in Minneapolis MN

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina 6:00 pm ESPN

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford 8:30 pm ESPN

NCAAM

Saturday at New Orleans

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas 5:09 pm TBS

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Duke 7:49 pm TBS

HIGH SCHOOL

The TABC/UIL selected junior guard Payton Chism for the second consecutive year to the All-Region Team, who helped lead the Tigers to their third straight appearance in the UIL Regional Tournament. Chism led the Tigers in multiple categories averaging nearly 16 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. In addition, he was the Tigers’ top defender with 3.4 steals per game and made the most three-pointers on the team with 53 makes at 30% and 101 free throws for the most.

SOCCER

Friday

GIRLS

4A

Caddo Mills vs. Celina at Princeton 7:30 pm

Henderson vs. Palestine Tyler Rose 5:30 pm

Melissa vs. Anna

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore at Pine Tree 5:00 pm

BOYS

Friday

4A

Celina vs. Oak Cliff Fath at McKinney 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs. Palestine at Tyler Rose 7:30 pm

Community vs. Sunnyvale THU

Paris vs. Chapel Hill TY at Sulphur Springs 7:00 pm

5A

Mt Pleasant vs. Whitehouse at Pine Tree 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Highland Park at Athens 6:00 pm

Thursday

Lone Star Rangers 1 – Frisco Reedy Lions 0