Friday’s Sports

Jerry Jones has paid nearly $3 million to the woman who says she is his biological daughter. It included her full tuition at SMU, a $70,000 Range Rover on her 16th birthday, and her mother, according to the Little Rock, Arkansas lawyer who delivered the payments on behalf of the Dallas Cowboys owner.
COLLEGE
The longtime Baylor coach Kim Mulkey quickly took over at LSU, and the Tigers won 26 games or 17 more than last season. Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the third time she has won the award.
HIGH SCHOOL
The TABC/UIL selected junior guard Payton Chism for the second consecutive year to the All-Region Team, who helped lead the Tigers to their third straight appearance in the UIL Regional Tournament. Chism led the Tigers in multiple categories averaging nearly 16 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. In addition, he was the Tigers’ top defender with 3.4 steals per game and made the most three-pointers on the team with 53 makes at 30% and 101 free throws for the most.
Lone Star Rangers 1 – Frisco Reedy Lions 0