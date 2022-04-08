Friday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce

MASTERS

It was Woods’ first tournament round since his car accident outside Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. First, woods got to 1 under with a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole. Then, just as the ball dropped in, he raised his right fist to the crowd. After that, it was an up-and-down round for Woods, hitting 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens. He needed just 27 putts, including 13 on the first nine holes. After that, he averaged 283.3 yards off the tee and badly pulled four of his drives left. He was even par on the four par-5 holes and two under on the four par-3s.

NBA

Thursday

Timberwolves (46-36) 127 – Spurs (34-46) 121

Pelicans (36-44) 127 – Trail Blazers (26-53) 94

Friday

Rockets at Toronto Raptors 6:30 pm

Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Devils at Dallas Stars 1:00 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track and field teams, host the East Texas Invitational on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in the first of two home meets for the Lions this season.

The No. 13 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is in first place with 12 games left in the regular season. This weekend, the Lions head back out on the road to face St. Edward’s on Friday and St. Mary’s on Sunday, tied for second place.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team hosts the annual Blue and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, Apr. 23, on Ernest Hawkins Field. The kickoff at Memorial Stadium is 2:00 pm. Admission is free for all fans. In addition, before the spring game, the Lions are hosting a “Kid’s Day” clinic on the field for ages 12 and under, beginning at 12:30 pm. Tailgating outside the stadium starts at 11:00 am. The Blue and Gold Spring Game is the first opportunity for fans to see the Lions in 2022 as they transition to Division I and the Southland Conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

BOYS

Mt Pleasant takes on Wakeland Friday at Standridge Stadium at 4:00 pm.

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Hughes Springs 15 – New Diana 0

Pittsburg 8 – Liberty-Eyla 1

Union Grove 6 – Big Sandy 4

White Oak 14 – Daingerfield 0

Friday

Chisum vs. Commerce 6:00 pm

Cooper at Van 4:30 pm

Daingerfield vs. Ore City 6:00 pm

Hooks vs. DeKalb 5:00 pm

Grand Saline vs. Prairiland 6:00 pm

Harmony vs. Winnsboro 6:00 pm

Lone Oak vs. Rains 6:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Paris 6:00 pm

Paul Pewitt vs. Atlanta 6:00 pm

Pittsburg vs. Gilmer 6:00 pm

Quitman vs. Chapel Hill MP 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs hosts Mt Pleasant at 4:30 pm

BASEBALL

Thursday

Big Sandy 9 – Hawkins 2

New Diana 10 – Hughes Springs 0

Longview 10 – Sulphur Springs 4

Friday

Campbell vs. Wolfe City 4:00 pm

Edgewood vs. Chisum 7:00 pm

Grand Saline vs. Lone Oak 4:30 pm

Honey Grove vs. Cooper 6:30 pm

Longview vs. Hallsville 7:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Pleasant Grove 7:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Commerce Noon

Quitman vs. Chapel Hill MP 7:00 pm

Texas High vs. Pine Tree 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant hosts Sulphur Springs at 4:00 pm

Hughes Springs High School had three athletes sign with football, softball, and baseball this week. Paris Junior College is getting Grace Pippin for softball. Zach Moore heads to Howard College in baseball, and Matthew Zamarripa will play football with Wayland Baptist University.