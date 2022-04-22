Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

West

G3 Grizzlies (2-1) 104 – Timberwolves (1-2) 95

G3 Mavericks (2-1) 126 – Jazz (1-2) 118

G3 Warriors (3-0) 118 – Nuggets (0-3) 113

The Mavericks’ Game 4 is Saturday at 3:30 pm in Salt Lake City.

NHL

Thursday

Flames 48-20-10) 4 – Stars (43-30-5) 2

Saturday

Kraken at Dallas Stars 7:00 pm

MLB

Thursday

Texas (3-9) 8 – Mariners (7-6) 6

Friday

Blue Jays at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Texas at Oakland Athletics 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in sixth place after the first day of the Lone Star Conference Championships at the Squaw Valley Golf Course on Thursday. Commerce enters the final stretch of the regular season, taking on the Cameron Aggies on Friday at 4:00 and 6:00 pm in Commerce.

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Sulphur Springs’ Claire Bybee hit 13 feet and Jaicee Jasmer 10.6 to claim the top spots in the pole vault. Jayden Holly placed 3rd in discuss and got six more points for Sulphur Springs after hurling it 90’6. Sulphur Springs now moves to the Regional meet.

SOFTBALL

Hughes Springs moved their one-game softball playoff to next Thursday (Apr 28) at 7:00 pm at Marshall to accommodate the regional track.

Thursday

Como-Pickton 10 – Rivercrest 0

Como-Pickton vs. Maud and Rivercrest vs. James Bowie

Fruitvale 16 – Sulphur Bluff 0

Linden-Kildare 6 – Avery 1

Friday

Bonham vs. Blue Ridge 6:00 pm

Canton vs. Sulphur Springs 5:30 pm

Chisum vs. Prairiland 6:00 pm

Commerce vs. Rains 6:00 pm

Edgewood vs. Lone Oak 6:00 pm

Greenville vs. North Forney 7:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Tom Bean 5:00 pm

North Hopkins vs. Cooper 6:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Troup

Pottsboro vs. Leonard 7:00 pm

Savoy vs. Sam Rayburn 6:30 pm

Van vs. Athens 5:00 pm