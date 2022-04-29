Friday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
East
76ers (4-2) 132 – Raptors (2-4) 97 Winner
West
Suns (4-2) 115 – Pelicans (2-4) 109 Winner
Mavericks (4-2) 98 – Jazz (2-4) 96 Winner
Friday
Grizzlies (56-26) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (46-36) 8:00 pm ESPN
NHL
Friday
Ducks (31-36) at Dallas Stars (45-30) 7:30 pm ESPN+
MLB
Thursday
Astros (10-9) 3 – Texas (6-13) 2
Friday
Astros at Toronto Blue Jays 6:07 pm
Braves at Arlington Rangers 7:06 pm
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa Offensive Tackle Tyler Smith with pick 24 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With most of the offensive linemen linked to Dallas off the board when the Cowboys were on the clock, Smith was the choice to address their multitude of needs on the offensive line. Smith grew up in Fort Worth and played defensive line growing up. He attended North Crowley High School, where his coach switched him to offensive tackle out of sheer necessity.
COLLEGE
A bus full of college baseball players was involved in a severe wreck Wednesday night, and 22 players were injured. The Spartan Post Graduate Academy team was on its way home after playing away games when the bus crashed in Waller County. It happened at 11:00 pm on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 near a Buckee’s. They expect all to survive.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 6 in the South-Central Region by the NCAA selection committee in the second edition of the regional rankings released on Wednesday afternoon. A&M-Commerce takes on No. 1 UT-Tyler to close out the regular season on Saturday at 1:00 pm in Tyler. The Lions need to win both games to win a share of the LSC Championship and host the LSC Tournament.
Northeast Texas Community College hired two new Head Coaches for the Eagle Soccer Programs. After a few years stint in a combined position, the Women’s Team has hired Assistant Coach Heather Brady as the new Women’s Head Coach, and the Men’s team has hired Assistant Coach Juan “JD” Perales as the Men’s Head Coach. Both Coaches will assist the other with each of the groups as well.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Bi-District
Thursday
G2 Cooper 17 – Honey Grove 0
Gunter 6 – Edgewood 1
G2 Queen City 4 – Quitman 2 Winner
Rains 4 – Pottsboro 0 Winner
Tom Bean 5 – Cumby 2
Trenton 19 – Wolfe City 2
White Oak 6 – Tatum 5 Winner
Whitewright 6 – Chisum 4
Winnsboro 5 – Redwater 4 Grand Slam and walk off single
Games Broadcast
Friday, Apr 28
G2-G3 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7
G2-G3 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm Star 96.9
Saturday
G3 North Lamar vs. Lindale at Sulphur Springs 11:00 am MIX 107.7
Bi-District Parings
CLASS 5A
G1 Hallsville 11 – Nacogdoches 0
G2 Hallsville 10 – Nacogdoches 8 Winner
Longview 14 – Lufkin 0 Winner
G1 Sulphur Springs 3 – Whitehouse 0
G2 Friday at Whitehouse
G3 Sat at Sulphur Springs
G1 Huntsville 9 – Mt Pleasant 2
G2 G3 At Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm
CLASS 4A
Gilmer 5 – Kilgore 4 Winner
Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove
All games at Marshall
G1 Henderson 13 – Pleasant Grove 9
G2 Fri 7:00 pm
G3 Sat at 12:30 pm
Bullard vs. Pittsburg
Bullard 11 – Pittsburg 1
Bullard 4 – Pittsburg 0 Winner
Lindale vs. North Lamar
G1 North Lamar 8 – Lindale 7
G2 Lindale 16 – North Lamar 14
G3 at Sulphur Springs Sat 11:00 am
CLASS 3A
Hughes Springs 17 – Elysian Fields 0 Winner
White Oak vs. Tatum
G1 White Oak 6 – Tatum 2
G2 White Oak 6 – Tatum 5 Winner
G1 Gilmer 19 – Kilgore 0
G2
Troup vs. Ore City
All games at Spring Hill High School
G1 Troup 8 – Ore City 2
G2 G3 Fri 7:00 pm
West Rusk vs. Gladewater
All games at Whitehouse
G1 West Rusk 9 – Gladewater 0
G2 G3 Sat 7:00 pm
CLASS 2A
Linden Kildare 7 – Detroit 6
Linden Kildare 10 – Detroit 7 Winner
Hughes Springs 17 – Elysian Fields 0 Winner
Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks
G1 Chapel Hill MP 11 – Hooks 5
G2 Hooks 3 – Chapel Hill MP 2
G3 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Fri 6:00 pm