Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

East

76ers (4-2) 132 – Raptors (2-4) 97 Winner

West

Suns (4-2) 115 – Pelicans (2-4) 109 Winner

Mavericks (4-2) 98 – Jazz (2-4) 96 Winner

Friday

Grizzlies (56-26) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (46-36) 8:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Friday

Ducks (31-36) at Dallas Stars (45-30) 7:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Thursday

Astros (10-9) 3 – Texas (6-13) 2

Friday

Astros at Toronto Blue Jays 6:07 pm

Braves at Arlington Rangers 7:06 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa Offensive Tackle Tyler Smith with pick 24 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With most of the offensive linemen linked to Dallas off the board when the Cowboys were on the clock, Smith was the choice to address their multitude of needs on the offensive line. Smith grew up in Fort Worth and played defensive line growing up. He attended North Crowley High School, where his coach switched him to offensive tackle out of sheer necessity.

COLLEGE

A bus full of college baseball players was involved in a severe wreck Wednesday night, and 22 players were injured. The Spartan Post Graduate Academy team was on its way home after playing away games when the bus crashed in Waller County. It happened at 11:00 pm on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 near a Buckee’s. They expect all to survive.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 6 in the South-Central Region by the NCAA selection committee in the second edition of the regional rankings released on Wednesday afternoon. A&M-Commerce takes on No. 1 UT-Tyler to close out the regular season on Saturday at 1:00 pm in Tyler. The Lions need to win both games to win a share of the LSC Championship and host the LSC Tournament.

Northeast Texas Community College hired two new Head Coaches for the Eagle Soccer Programs. After a few years stint in a combined position, the Women’s Team has hired Assistant Coach Heather Brady as the new Women’s Head Coach, and the Men’s team has hired Assistant Coach Juan “JD” Perales as the Men’s Head Coach. Both Coaches will assist the other with each of the groups as well.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Bi-District

Thursday

G2 Cooper 17 – Honey Grove 0

Gunter 6 – Edgewood 1

G2 Queen City 4 – Quitman 2 Winner

Rains 4 – Pottsboro 0 Winner

Tom Bean 5 – Cumby 2

Trenton 19 – Wolfe City 2

White Oak 6 – Tatum 5 Winner

Whitewright 6 – Chisum 4

Winnsboro 5 – Redwater 4 Grand Slam and walk off single

Games Broadcast

Friday, Apr 28

G2-G3 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2-G3 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm Star 96.9

Saturday

G3 North Lamar vs. Lindale at Sulphur Springs 11:00 am MIX 107.7

Bi-District Parings

CLASS 5A

G1 Hallsville 11 – Nacogdoches 0

G2 Hallsville 10 – Nacogdoches 8 Winner

Longview 14 – Lufkin 0 Winner

G1 Sulphur Springs 3 – Whitehouse 0

G2 Friday at Whitehouse

G3 Sat at Sulphur Springs

G1 Huntsville 9 – Mt Pleasant 2

G2 G3 At Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm

CLASS 4A

Gilmer 5 – Kilgore 4 Winner

Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove

All games at Marshall

G1 Henderson 13 – Pleasant Grove 9

G2 Fri 7:00 pm

G3 Sat at 12:30 pm

Bullard vs. Pittsburg

Bullard 11 – Pittsburg 1

Bullard 4 – Pittsburg 0 Winner

Lindale vs. North Lamar

G1 North Lamar 8 – Lindale 7

G2 Lindale 16 – North Lamar 14

G3 at Sulphur Springs Sat 11:00 am

CLASS 3A

Hughes Springs 17 – Elysian Fields 0 Winner

White Oak vs. Tatum

G1 White Oak 6 – Tatum 2

G2 White Oak 6 – Tatum 5 Winner

G1 Gilmer 19 – Kilgore 0

G2

Troup vs. Ore City

All games at Spring Hill High School

G1 Troup 8 – Ore City 2

G2 G3 Fri 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs. Gladewater

All games at Whitehouse

G1 West Rusk 9 – Gladewater 0

G2 G3 Sat 7:00 pm

CLASS 2A

Linden Kildare 7 – Detroit 6

Linden Kildare 10 – Detroit 7 Winner

Hughes Springs 17 – Elysian Fields 0 Winner

Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks

G1 Chapel Hill MP 11 – Hooks 5

G2 Hooks 3 – Chapel Hill MP 2

G3 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Fri 6:00 pm