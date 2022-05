Friday’s Sports

Assistant Basketball Coach Drew Barkley

NBA

Friday

East

G3 Heat (2-0) at Philadelphia 76ers 6:00 pm ESPN

G3 Suns (2-0) at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

East

G2 Rangers (1-1) 5 – Penguins 2

G2 Panthers (1-1) 5 – Capitals 1

West

G2 Avalanche (2-0) 2 – Predators 1

G2 Stars (1-1) 2 – Flames 0

MLB

Thursday

Astros (15-11) 3 – Tigers (8-16) 2

Friday

Rangers at New York Yankees 6:05 pm

Tigers at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Dodley Thermitus won a gold medal in the triple jump for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field team to kick off the Lone Star Conference Championships on Thursday at the Javelina Stadium. The Lions secured 14 points on the men’s side to place third after the first day. The Lion women totaled five points to tie for a fifth-place through three events on Thursday.

A&M-Commerce men’s golf team is in a tie for fourth place after the first round of the NCAA South Central/West Super Regional Championships at the Pueblo Country Club on Thursday.

On Thursday, inclement weather in the Tyler area pushed back the Lone Star Conference Tournament by one day. As a result, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team, slated to play Angelo State on Friday, will now face the Rambelles on Saturday at 1:30 pm in the first round.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Basketball Coach Drew Barkley has been named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), an award granted to only eight coaches. Texas High School basketball coaches nominated the TABC awardees, and Regional coordinators and committees voted on them.

SOFTBALL

5A

Longview vs. Forney, G1 Forney Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Sat 1:00 pm, G3 Rains Mon 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Crandall Sat 7:30 pm 1G

4A

Bullard vs. Brownsboro at Grand Saline G1 Fri 5:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat

Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville at Winnsboro, G1 Fri 6:00 pm 1G

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Boyd at Bells G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Longview G1Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Rains vs. Grand View at North Forney Fri 7:00 pm 1G

White Oak vs. Queen City at ETBU G1 Fri 4:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cooper vs. Axell at Crandall G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Valley Mills vs. Trenton FW Chisholm G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 10:00 am

McLeod vs. Hawkins at Marshall G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

West Sabine vs. Timpson at WS Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 TP 12:30 pm

Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare at Shelbyville G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 12:30 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads at Shelbyville G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat

Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm

1A

Union Hill vs. Fruitvale at Alba-Golden Fri 6:30 pm 1G

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm Klake 97.7

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7

BASEBALL

Class 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm

Class 3A

White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

Class 2A

Union Grove vs. Kerens at Grand Saline G1 Fri 4:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Big Sandy vs. Frankston at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Class A

Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am