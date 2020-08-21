Friday’s Sports

DMN

NHL

For the first seven minutes, the Calgary Flames seemed destined to emphatically force a decisive game seven in their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup with the Dallas Stars. That is not how it turned out. Dallas eliminated Calgary with four points in the Stars’ 7-3 victory last night.

NBA

James Harden had 21 points, and nine assists, and the Houston Rockets made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. Game 3 is Saturday.

Seventh in the Western Conference, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are tied at one apiece. Game 4 will be Sunday at 2:30 and Game 5 Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

MLB

Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros. Houston extended its major league-best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Next up, Padres at 8:10 this evening. Houston will have to stop the grand slams.

Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will put on a band-aide and take on the Mariners at 8:10 this evening and again tomorrow. Texas is now 10-14.

NFL

Dak Prescott enters the new season under the franchise tag. He’s banking on himself that he’ll earn that four-year deal he covets, while the Cowboys want the five-year deal. For now, Dak has put that on the table because helping his cause is the explosive first-round pick Cee Dee Lamb who excites the offense and the No. 4 jersey. Prescott already has sized up the OU burner.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday, we stated that we would have more information on a girls’ basketball coaches’ job that had opened. The Superintendent of the coach says the coach is still employed. Since it was ‘fake news,’ that is all we’ll say.