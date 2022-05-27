Friday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

West

G5 Warriors (4-1) 120 – Mavericks 110 Winner

Friday

East

Heat at Boston Celtics (3-2) 7:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (20-23) 4 – Athletics (19-26) 1

Friday

Astros at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

Rangers at Oakland Athletics 8:40 pm

NFL

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has established a GoFundMe account for the families of the victims killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. In all, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

COLLEGE

On Thursday, J.T. Smith and Delan Edwin went 1-2 in their heat for the 100-meter dash prelims. They highlighted four individuals and one relay team from the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field who punched their tickets into the finals at the NCAA Division II National Championships inside the Grand Valley State Lacrosse/Track & Field Stadium.

Texas A&M University-Commerce athletics department has appointed Lion alum Haley Major as the Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success. Mrs. Major returns to Commerce following six years of experience at the Division I level.

No. 14 Paris Junior College’s softball team lost to No. 7 McLennan 11-3 Thursday, and No. 8 Chattanooga State eliminated Paris with a win of 11-3 against the Lady Dragons. In Division II, No. 8 Cal State upset No. 1 UT-Tyler 5-1 in Denver. After transitioning from Division III, the Patriots are in their first year of postseason eligibility. They will have to win four games in three days to reach the national championship.

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm – Star 96.9

SOFTBALL

5A

G1 Rock Hill 9 – Royse City 0, at Rock Hill for G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

4A

G1 Melissa 5 – Bullard 4, G2 Bullard 5 – Melissa 0, at Forney, G3 Sat 6:30 pm

3A

G1 Mt Vernon 11 – Hughes Springs 1, at ETBU Marshall, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm, Star 96.9

BASEBALL

5A

G1 Lufkin 6 – Wakeland 3, at Mt Pleasant, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

G1 Forney 3 – Lone Star 0, G2 Smotherman Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Sat 1:00 pm

4A

G1 Spring Hill 6 – Melissa 4, at Winnsboro G2 Crandall Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 1:30 pm

G1 Celina 4 – Liberty-Eylau 1, at Chisum, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

3A

G1 Gunter 13 – Harmony 2, at Crandall, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

G1 Pottsboro 11 – White Oak 0, at N. Forney, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

2A

G1 Centerville 5 – Rivercrest 3, G2 Centerville 14 – Rivercrest 5

1A

G1 Kennard 10 – Union Hill 0, at Driller Pk, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

G1 Abbott 8 – Dodd City 7, G2 Abbott 11 – Dodd City 6