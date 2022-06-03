Friday’s Sports

Eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes playing in the All-Star Showdown
The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. As a result, only 300 athletes will have the privilege of participating in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheer. Athletes chosen from MPHS were Nic Chappell (football), Anthony Jeffery (football), Astin Ledbetter (football), Elijah Morris (basketball), Layne Pinckard (baseball and football), Devon Smith (football), and Keller Thompson (baseball). In addition, MPHS Athletic Director, Ritchie Pinckard, will serve as the head coach of the Texas football team.
The fifth Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Softball game and the sixth First Baptist Church of Tyler FCA Baseball game are set for 7:00 pm on Friday at the Whitehouse High School Baseball/Softball Complex.
