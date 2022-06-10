Friday’s Sports

TAMU-C Coach Gay McNutt

NBA

Friday

G4 Warriors at Boston Celtics (2-1) 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Thursday

G5 Lightning (3-2) 3 – Rangers 1

Saturday

G6 Rangers at Tampa Lightning 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Friday

Marlins at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Chicago White Sox at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce is now searching for its head softball coach following the departure of Gay McNutt, who accepted the position of head coach at Texas Woman’s University. The Lions are coming off a season in which they won their first games in school history and their first conference tournament championship while serving as hosts for the NCAA South Central Regional for the third consecutive season. A&M-Commerce will compete in Division I as members of the Southland Conference in 2023 as they return all but two starters from last season.

LeTourneau University Vice President/Athletics Director Dr. Tim Sceggel named Brady Van Holland the next head coach of the men’s soccer team Thursday. Van Holland is the 11th head coach in the history of the program.

HIGH SCHOOL

At their next meeting, the Athens City Council will officially proclaim the month of June as “Bruce Field Heritage Month.” Bruce Field in Athens has seen a lot of history throughout the years. From champion football teams to even a Willie Nelson concert. This June, it officially celebrates its 100th birthday.

This past January, Jake Griedl resigned from his position as Marshall’s athletic director and head football coach to take the head coaching job in Bastrop. Last February, Jack Alvarez came from Cuero to replace him.

UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

Nazareth (21-1) 1 – Kennard (24-15) 0

D’Hanis (27-3) 16 – Abbott (21-3-2) 0 (5)

2A SEMIFINALS

Valley Mills (29-2-2) 4 – New Home (33-4) 3

Shiner (34-0) 3 – Garrison (31-8-1) 0

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

Argyle (35-3-1) v2 – China Spring (32-9) 1

Sinton (35-1) 9 – Celina (32-5-1) 0

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

Conference 1A D’Hanis (27-3) 4 – Nazareth (21-2) 0 Final

Conference 2A Valley Mills (30-2-2) 4 – Shiner (34-1) 2 Final

5A SEMIFINALS

Friendswood (30-7-1) 4 – Mansfield Legacy (32-10) 2

Georgetown (34-7) 5 – Frisco Wakeland (25-14) 4

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

Conference 4A Sinton (36-1) 9 – Argyle (35-4-1) 0 Final

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

Noon Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8)

7:00 pm Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2)

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.

SUMMER LEAGUES

It will be a busy weekend for Northeast Texas baseball and softball teams. Paris hosts three district tournaments beginning Friday with a six-team T-Ball Tournament featuring Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs Paris, and Broken Bow. A 7U-Coach Pitch Division I will have the host and Sulphur Springs participating. An 8U-Coach Pitch Division I will have four teams with the host: Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, and Broken Bow have entered.

Bonham will host a five-team Division II T-Ball tournament starting Saturday with the host along with Franklin County, Delta County, Winnsboro, and Valliant.

Mount Vernon will host a pair of tournaments, an 8U-Coach Pitch tournament, and a 15U Ranger Softball Tournament. The 8U-Coach-Pitch Division II tournament gets Friday underway, with teams getting into action at 5:30. Delta is dueling Lamar County, and Winnsboro takes on Franklin County in the openers, and in the nightcap, it will be Red River facing Valliant and Commerce battling Bonham.

The Ranger Softball Tournament begins Saturday at 10:00 am with Delta County squaring off with Franklin County, and Paris takes on Bonham at noon.