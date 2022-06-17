Friday’s Sports

SOCCER

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams instead of 32, and that’s a record. The U.S., Mexico, and Canada will share hosting duties. FIFA officials announced Thursday that AT&T Stadium in Arlington would be one of the U.S. sites for the 2026 World Cup.

A deleted tweet from the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority asked the public to join them to celebrate Houston being named a host city for the next World Cup. Then they deleted that tweet and sent, “IF Houston is selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there will be a celebration party on Friday, June 17.”

NBA

Thursday

G6 Warriors (4-2) 103 – Celtics 90 Winner

The Warriors won their first title in 2018 and became the first team to go from the NBA’s worst record to a championship in the three-season. They were a league-worst 15-50 in 2019-20. On Thursday, Andrew Wiggins continued his strong series, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks. Poole added 15 off the bench, while Gary Payton II scored just six points and finished with a plus-18 net rating.

NHL

Saturday

G2 Lightning at Denver Avalanche (1-0) 7:00 pm ABC

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (30-33) 3 – Tigers (24-39) 1

Friday

Rangers at Detroit Tigers 6:10 pm

White Sox at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

PGA

Phil Mickelson’s return to competitive golf in the United States, and his 52nd birthday, didn’t go as planned in the first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston on Thursday. Instead, he carded an 8-over 78 and was tied for 144th place among 154 golfers when he walked off the course.

HIGH SCHOOL

Jefferson ISD fans will see significant updates to the district’s W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium when the new school year begins in August. Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district’s $4 million update project at the stadium is currently underway. The stadium, at 1199 N. Cass St. in Jefferson, is receiving a host of new updates that fans and students will notice as soon as they approach the facility. They are updating the press box, stadium lighting, fencing, re-turfing the field, and installing a new parking lot.