MLB

Thursday

Mariners (48-42) 6 – Rangers (41-46) 5

Astros (58-30) 3 – Angels (39-51) 2

Friday

Mariners at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Athletics at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

The Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of ten unvaccinated COVID players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday night. Foreign nationals not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. In addition, they place the unvaccinated baseball players on the restricted list, which means they are not paid and do not accrue Major League service time.

NFL

After nine seasons, the offensive tackle Mitchell Schwarts, a four-time All-Pro selection, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Schwartz, 33, didn’t play last season after the Kansas City Chiefs released him last March. He had surgery last February for a back injury that prematurely ended his season in 2020 and snapped a streak of 134 consecutive starts.

COLLEGE

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people. He had methamphetamine in his system. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision in rural West Texas; early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van. The van was carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland.