Friday’s Sports

Deshaun Watson

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (53-65) 10 – Athletics (43-76) 3

Astros (77-43) 21 – White Sox (61-58) 5

The Stros trampled the Chisox 21-5, with Alex Bregman hitting two homers, two doubles and driving in a career-high six runs.

Friday

Astros at Atlanta Braves 6:20 pm

Rangers at Minneapolis Twins 7:10 pm

NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reached an agreement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine. That means he would return on Dec. 4 when the Browns head to Houston to face the Texans. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while playing for the Texans. He recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits.

COLLEGE

The Big Ten’s new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference’s top football games across three significant networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays. The Big Ten announced Thursday it had reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS, and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games. The deals go into effect in 2023, expire in 2030, and eventually will allow the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities to share more than $1 billion per year, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coaches at a high school in Missouri jumped into action when a student-athlete collapsed during baseball practice. It started as an everyday hitting practice when Davis Dwight, 17, was gearing up for the start of the fall season with Coach Nik Crouch. But before the first swing, the course took a turn. Davis went into cardiac arrest, and his coaches said they couldn’t feel a pulse. Coach and former catcher for the Kansas City Royals Mike MacFarlane and Crouch began chest compressions for 12 minutes that felt like an absolute eternity, according to the Coach. Those 12 minutes saved his life.

Football moves into the second week of scrimmages tonight at 7:00 with Mt Pleasant at Greenville, Paris at Pittsburg, Sulphur Springs hosts Wills Point, and Pewitt and Hughes Spring played Thursday night.