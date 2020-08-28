Friday’s Sports

NHL

The NHL has postponed the next two days of playoff games. It is a joint decision reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone playing games. Black players had criticized the league’s slow acknowledge of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The players’ decision was spurred by the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights members, who were preparing to sit out their games in protest.

MLB

The Oakland Athletics have decided not to play their series finale at Texas to show support for racial justice calls.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play Thursday night. After the postponement of other baseball games to protest social injustice, the Mets were late to take the field Thursday and never submitted a lineup to the public or the umpires. Neither starting pitcher threw any warmup pitches. The teams stood around their dugouts in full uniforms shortly before the 7:10 pm scheduled first pitch, and they played the national anthem, and all players and coaches stood before walking off the field.

NCAA

They canceled football practice at Boston College, Kentucky, South Florida, and other schools Thursday. It was a joint decision made by coaches and players and inspired by NBA players protesting racial injustice. Members of the Baylor football team walked across campus Thursday afternoon, protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis. The shooting left Blake paralyzed and has sparked protests, spreading into sports.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tonight’s lights come on for Texas football 2020 with 5A and 6A setting out, thanks to COVID-19 UIL ruling. Thanks to COVID, the Winnsboro, Paul Pewitt game was canceled by Paul Pewitt. Pittsburg is hosting Jefferson on K-Lake. Daingerfield travels to Atlanta, Hughes springs hosts Arp, Hooks is at Mt Vernon on Star 96.9,