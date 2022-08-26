Friday’s Sports

MLB
Thursday
Astros (81-45) 6 – Twins (62-61) 3
Rangers – Idle
Friday
Tigers at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm
Orioles at Houston Astr4os 7:10 pm
NFL
Thursday
Chiefs (2-1) 17 – Packers (1-2) 10
Texans (3-0) 17 – 49ers (2-1) 0
Friday
Seahawks at Arlington Cowboys 7:00 pm
Chargers at New Orleans Saints 7:00 pm
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith expects to return this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee.
COLLEGE
The 12th Man Foundation announced that many Texas A&M students have purchased student sports passes, ensuring the nation’s most significant student section a sell-out for the 2022 season. The nearly 37,000 student sports passes sold a record for the current configuration of Kyle Field and about 1,000 more than a year ago. Only in 2014, when Kyle Field’s capacity bulged to 107,000-plus during the stadium’s redevelopment, were more student sports passes purchased by the 12th Man. The number of student sports passes sold will be finalized in the coming weeks.
HIGH SCHOOL
The 2022-’23 high school football season started Thursday night. Sabine lost to Spring Hill 44-34. Van was solid and handed Pine Tree a 55-0 decision. The same score Alba-Golden gave Detroit 55-0. Games you can listen to tonight are
- Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7
- Celina at Paris KBUS 101.9
- Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs STAR 95.9
- North Lamar at Ranchview MIX 107.7
- Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro Star 96.9
FRIDAY’S GAMES
5A DI RI
D7
Forney at Crandall 7:00 pm
Lancaster vs. Dallas Skyline
Longview at McKinney Boyd
Lufkin at Tyler Legacy
McKinney North vs. Garland
North Mesquite at North Garland
Tyler Lions at Marshall
West Mesquite vs. Dallas Kimball
5A DII RII
D7
Crandall
Denison vs. Sherman
Greenville at Lake Dallas
Lovejoy vs. College Station
Melissa at Argyle
Mesquite Poteet vs. Lake Highlands
Princeton vs. Frisco Lebanon
Terrell vs. Hallsville
D8
Hallsville at Terrell
Pine Tree vs. Van
Marshall vs. Tyler Lions
Mt Pleasant vs. Pittsburg KLAKE 97.7
Nacogdoches vs. Nacogdoches
Texas High vs. Lone Star
Whitehouse vs. Whitehouse
4A DI RII
D7
Ranchview vs. North Lamar
Celina at Paris KBUS 101.9
Dallas Carter at Houston Yates
Dallas Hutchins at FW Dunbar
Dallas Pinkston vs. Dallas Pinkston
Frisco Panther at Frisco Independence
North Dallas at Dallas Samuel
D8
Anna at Decatur
Kaufman vs. Lindale
Mabank vs. Bullard
Nevada Community at Caddo Mills
Paris vs. Celina KBUS 101.9
Sulphur Springs vs. Jacksonville STAR 95.9
4A DI RIII
D9
Athens vs. Brownsboro
Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau
Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs STAR 95.9
Kilgore at Carthage
Lindale at Kaufman
Palestine at Nacogdoches
TY Chapel Hill vs. Gilmer
4A DII RII
D7
Gilmer at TY Chapel Hill
Spring Hill vs. Sabine
North Lamar at Ranchview MIX 107.7
Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant K-LAKE 97.7
Liberty-Eylau at Henderson
Pleasant Grove vs. Brock
D8
Brownsboro at Athens
Bullard at Mabank
Canton at Mineola
Carthage vs. Kilgore
Center at Tatum
Rusk at Fairfield
Van at Pine Tree
3A DI RII
D5
Bonham vs. S&S Consolidated
Commerce vs. Edgewood
Mineola vs. Canton
Mt Vernon at Quinlan Ford
Pottsboro at Van Alstyne
Rains vs. Lone Oak
Winnsboro vs. Paul Pewitt STAR 96.9
D6
Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields
Gladewater vs. Daingerfield
Sabine at Spring Hill
Jefferson at New Boston
Tatum vs. Center
White Oak at Troup
3A DII RII
D8
Bells vs. Muenster
Blue Ridge at Boyd
Gunter
Howe at Honey Grove
Leonard vs. Wolfe City
Lone Oak at Rains
3A DII RIII
D9
Arp at Joaquin
Edgewood at Commerce
Grand Saline at Cooper
West Rusk vs. Malakoff
Quitman at New Diana
Troup vs. White Oak
Winona at Grace Community
D10
DeKalb
Hooks at Harmony
New Boston vs. Jefferson
Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro
Chisum vs. Mart
Prairiland at Big Sandy
Redwater at Waskom
D11
Harmony vs. Hooks
Daingerfield at Gladewater
New Diana vs. Quitman
Elysian Fields at Atlanta
Hughes Springs at Garrison
Queen City vs. Rivercrest
Waskom vs. Redwater
D12
Anderson-Shiro at Hearne
Hemphill at San Augustine
Kountze at Hull-Daisetta
New Waverly vs. Shepherd
Newton at Anahuac
Trinity at Kirbyville
Warren vs. Harden
2A DI RIII
D9
Alba-Golden vs. Detroit
Rivercrest at Queen City
Como-Pickton vs. James Bowie
Cooper vs. Grand Saline
Honey Grove vs. Boles
Boles at Overton
Wolfe City at Leonard
D10
Beckville vs. Timpson
Big Sandy vs. Prairiland
Frankston vs. Grapeland
Union Grove at TK Gorman
Harleton vs. Price Carlisle
Hawkins vs. Maud
Ore City at Linden-Kildare
2A DII RIII
D9
Clarksville at Whitewright
Cumby at Tom Bean
Fruitvale vs. Oakwood
Detroit at Alba-Golden
Linden-Kildare vs. Ore City
Maud at Hawkins
James Bowie at Como-Pickton