Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (81-45) 6 – Twins (62-61) 3

Rangers – Idle

Friday

Tigers at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Orioles at Houston Astr4os 7:10 pm

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs (2-1) 17 – Packers (1-2) 10

Texans (3-0) 17 – 49ers (2-1) 0

Friday

Seahawks at Arlington Cowboys 7:00 pm

Chargers at New Orleans Saints 7:00 pm

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith expects to return this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee.

COLLEGE

The 12th Man Foundation announced that many Texas A&M students have purchased student sports passes, ensuring the nation’s most significant student section a sell-out for the 2022 season. The nearly 37,000 student sports passes sold a record for the current configuration of Kyle Field and about 1,000 more than a year ago. Only in 2014, when Kyle Field’s capacity bulged to 107,000-plus during the stadium’s redevelopment, were more student sports passes purchased by the 12th Man. The number of student sports passes sold will be finalized in the coming weeks.

HIGH SCHOOL

The 2022-’23 high school football season started Thursday night. Sabine lost to Spring Hill 44-34. Van was solid and handed Pine Tree a 55-0 decision. The same score Alba-Golden gave Detroit 55-0. Games you can listen to tonight are

Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant K-Lake 97.7

Celina at Paris KBUS 101.9

Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs STAR 95.9

North Lamar at Ranchview MIX 107.7

Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro Star 96.9

FRIDAY’S GAMES

5A DI RI

D7

Forney at Crandall 7:00 pm

Lancaster vs. Dallas Skyline

Longview at McKinney Boyd

Lufkin at Tyler Legacy

McKinney North vs. Garland

North Mesquite at North Garland

Tyler Lions at Marshall

West Mesquite vs. Dallas Kimball

5A DII RII

D7

Denison vs. Sherman

Greenville at Lake Dallas

Lovejoy vs. College Station

Melissa at Argyle

Mesquite Poteet vs. Lake Highlands

Princeton vs. Frisco Lebanon

Terrell vs. Hallsville

D8

Mt Pleasant vs. Pittsburg KLAKE 97.7

Texas High vs. Lone Star

4A DI RII

D7

Ranchview vs. North Lamar

Celina at Paris KBUS 101.9

Dallas Carter at Houston Yates

Dallas Hutchins at FW Dunbar

Frisco Panther at Frisco Independence

North Dallas at Dallas Samuel

D8

Anna at Decatur

Kaufman vs. Lindale

Mabank vs. Bullard

Nevada Community at Caddo Mills

Paris vs. Celina KBUS 101.9

Sulphur Springs vs. Jacksonville STAR 95.9

4A DI RIII

D9

Athens vs. Brownsboro

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau

Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs STAR 95.9

Kilgore at Carthage

Lindale at Kaufman

Palestine at Nacogdoches

TY Chapel Hill vs. Gilmer

4A DII RII

D7

Liberty-Eylau at Henderson

Pleasant Grove vs. Brock

D8

Brownsboro at Athens

Bullard at Mabank

Canton at Mineola

Carthage vs. Kilgore

Center at Tatum

Rusk at Fairfield

3A DI RII

D5

Bonham vs. S&S Consolidated

Commerce vs. Edgewood

Mineola vs. Canton

Mt Vernon at Quinlan Ford

Pottsboro at Van Alstyne

Rains vs. Lone Oak

Winnsboro vs. Paul Pewitt STAR 96.9

D6

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields

Gladewater vs. Daingerfield

Jefferson at New Boston

Tatum vs. Center

White Oak at Troup

3A DII RII

D8

Bells vs. Muenster

Blue Ridge at Boyd

Howe at Honey Grove

Leonard vs. Wolfe City

Lone Oak at Rains

3A DII RIII

D9

Arp at Joaquin

Edgewood at Commerce

Grand Saline at Cooper

West Rusk vs. Malakoff

Quitman at New Diana

Troup vs. White Oak

Winona at Grace Community

D10

Hooks at Harmony

Chisum vs. Mart

Prairiland at Big Sandy

Redwater at Waskom

D11

Hughes Springs at Garrison

Queen City vs. Rivercrest

D12

Anderson-Shiro at Hearne

Hemphill at San Augustine

Kountze at Hull-Daisetta

New Waverly vs. Shepherd

Newton at Anahuac

Trinity at Kirbyville

Warren vs. Harden

2A DI RIII

D9

Como-Pickton vs. James Bowie

Cooper vs. Grand Saline

Honey Grove vs. Boles

D10

Beckville vs. Timpson

Big Sandy vs. Prairiland

Frankston vs. Grapeland

Union Grove at TK Gorman

Harleton vs. Price Carlisle

Hawkins vs. Maud

Ore City at Linden-Kildare

2A DII RIII

D9

Clarksville at Whitewright

Cumby at Tom Bean

Fruitvale vs. Oakwood

