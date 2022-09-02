Friday’s Sports

New career high in K’s for Glenn!

MLB

Thursday

Red Sox (64-68) 9 – Rangers (58-72) 8

Friday

Rangers at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm

Astros at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday revealed the newest additions to the food menu at AT&T Stadium for the 2022 season. The team said the menu items would debut at the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Along with creations that include beef and chicken, the team also unveiled new plant-based meals for fans seeking vegetarian options.

US OPEN

Serena and Venus Williams’ first doubles match together in 4-1/2 years ended with a loss at the U.S. Open Thursday night.

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams kicked off the 2022 season at home against the LSU-Eunice Bengals. However, LSU-E Women would mount a comeback and defeat the Eagles 3-2, and the men’s squad for the Bengals won 3-1 on Wednesday. Both teams will be at home again on Saturday, September 3. The Men will play first at noon against Coastal Bend College, and the women will follow around 2:00 pm against Navarro College. You can purchase tickets from the Hometown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Overton 45 – Tyler All Saints 6

Daingerfield 48 – Tatum 35

Friday – 7:00 pm

Atlanta at Redwater

Big Sandy at Quitman at 7:30 pm

Burkeville at Union Hill

Carthage at Pittsburg 7:30 pm

Chisum at Wolfe City 7:30 pm

Clarksville at Quinlan Boles 7:30

Colleyville Heritage at Texas High

Community at North Lamar 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Como-Pickton at Detroit 7:30 pm

Cooper at Hooks 7:30 pm

Cumby at Union Grove 7:30 pm

DeKalb at Elysian Fields

Frisco Liberty at Greenville 7:30 pm

Frost at Honey Grove 7:30 pm

Gladewater at Mt Vernon 7:30 pm Star 96.9

Harmony at White Oak 7:30 pm

Hawkins at James Bowie 7:30 pm

Henderson at Hallsville 7:30 pm

Joaquin at Beckville

Kilgore at Gilmer 7:30 pm

Leonard at Commerce 7:30 pm

Marshall at Longview 7:30 pm

Mineola at Hughes Springs 7:30 pm

Mt Pleasant at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7/Star 95.9

New Diana at Maud 7:30 pm

Ore City at Prairiland 7:30 pm

Paris at Liberty-Eylau 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Paul Pewitt at Waskom

Pine Tree at Lindale 7:30 pm

Queen City at New Boston

Rains at Edgewood at 7:30 pm

Scurry-Rosser at Bonham 7:30 pm

Tyler Grace at Wills Point

Winnsboro at Canton 7:30 pm

Winona at Lone Oak 7:30 pm