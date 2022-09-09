Friday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Bills (1-0) 31 – Rams (0-1) 10

Josh Allen came up with four TDs in his opener.

Sunday

Saints at Atlanta Falcons noon FOX

Colts at Houston Texans noon CBS

Buccaneers at Arlington Cowboys NBC 7:20 pm

MLB

Friday

Blue Jays at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Angels at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

FISHING

Like the water’s anglers love, the rankings of America’s best bass fisheries can surge or ebb, and this year’s Bassmaster Magazine 100 Best Bass Lakes list is a true reflection of those fluctuations. Anglers eager to battle with giant smallmouth can head north to the 1000 Islands region of the St. Lawrence River, which has once more topped Bassmaster’s list as the country’s best bass fishery. Big-bass factory O.H. Ivie came in at No. 2, and ten other Texas fisheries earned a spot on the Top 100 list. They included Fork, Sam Rayburn, Toledo Bend, Oak Creek, Choke Canyon, Possum Kingdom, Conroe, Texoma, Falcon, and Lake O’ the Pines.

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at Texas 11:00 am

No. 25 Houston at No. 14 Texas Tech 3:00 pm

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma 6:00 pm

Lamar at SMU 6:00 pm

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU 9:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Beckville at Harmony 7:30 pm

Benton LA at Texas High 7:00 pm

Blue Ridge at Wills Point 7:00 pm

Boles at Hawkins 7:30 pm

Bullard at Ford 7:30 pm

Canton at Caddo Mills 7:30 pm

Celeste at Wolfe City 7:30 pm

Clarksville at Alba-Golden 7:30 pm

Como-Pickton at Queen City 7:30 pm

Corsicana at Whitehouse 7:30 pm

DeKalb at Jefferson 7:00 pm

Gladewater at Spring Hill 7:30 pm

Grand Saline at Rains 7:30 pm

Greenville at TY Chapel Hill 7:30 pm

Henderson at Marshall 7:30 pm

Hughes Springs at Leonard 7:00 pm

Hooks at Winnsboro 7:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau at Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

Linden-Kildare at Big Sandy 7:30 pm

Lone Oak at Cooper 7:30 pm

Longview at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm

Mercy Prep at Cumby 7:30 pm

Midland Christian at Pleasant Grove 7:30 pm

Mt Vernon at Paul Pewitt 7:30 pm Star 96.9

New Boston at Atlanta 7:30 pm

New Diana at Ore City 7:30 pm

North Lamar at Bonham 7:00 pm MIX 107.7

Overton at James Bowie 7:30 pm

Paris at Gilmer 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Pine Tree at Kilgore 7:30 pm

Pittsburg at Tatum 7:30 pm

Redwater at Winona 7:00 pm

Scurry Rosser at Edgewood 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Hallsville 7:30 pm Star 95.9

Timpson at Daingerfield 7:00 pm

Waskom at Sabine 7:30 pm

West Rusk at Mineola 7:30 pm