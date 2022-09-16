Friday’s Sports

MLB
Thursday
Astros (94-50) 5 – Athletics (52-92) 2
Friday
Rangers at St Petersburg Rays 6:10 pm
Athletics at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
NFL
Thursday
Chiefs (2-0) 27 – Chargers (1-1) 24
Sunday
Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints FOX Noon
Bengals at Arlington Cowboys CBS 3:25 pm
Texans at Denver Broncos CBS 3:25 pm
COLLEGE
No. 6 Oklahoma at Lincoln Nebraska FOX 11:00 am
Texas State at Waco No. 17 Baylor FS1 11:00 am
Texas Tech at Raliegh NC State ESPN2 6:00 pm
UTSA at Austin No. 21 Texas LHN 7:00 pm
No. 13 Miami at College Station No. 24 Texas A&M 8:00 pm ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL
The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 Friday morning via teleconference. They will determine student-athlete’s eligibility and rule violations for Keller and Richardson High schools.
Thursday
Frisco Emerson 34 – Mt Pleasant 17
Jefferson 35 – Hughes Springs 24
Friday
7:00 pm
New Diana at Redwater
North Mesquite at Tyler Lions
Scurry Rosser at Prairiland
Tyler Grance at Lone Oak
Tyler Legacy at Texas High
Winnsboro at New Boston
7:30 pm
Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau
Big Sandy at Alba-Golden
Carthage at Marshall
Celeste at Quinlan Boles
Center at Daingerfield
Commerce at North Lamar MIX 107.7
Denison at Greenville
Elysian Fields at Beckville
Eustace at Grand Saline
Frankston at Winona
Frisco Ind. At Pittsburg K-Lake 97.7
Gilmer at Lindale
Gladewater at Malakoff
Hallsville at Kilgore
Harmony at DeKalb
Hawkins at Hooks
Jacksonville at Pine Tree
Krum at Caddo Mills
Leonard at Trenton
Linden-Kildare at Union Grove
Mabank at Canton
Maud at Harleton
Mineola at Bullard
Quitman at Ore City
Rains at Quinlan Ford
Rivercrest at Chisum
Sabine at Mt Vernon
Sims at Honey Grove
Spring Hill at Brownsboro
Sulphur Springs at Van Alstyne Star 95.9
Tatum at West Rusk
Tom Bean at Como-Pickton
Troup at Paul Pewitt Star 96.9
TY All Saints at Cumby
Van at Paris KBUS 101.9
Whitehouse at Henderson
Wolfe City at Blue Ridge