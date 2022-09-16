Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Astros (94-50) 5 – Athletics (52-92) 2

Friday

Rangers at St Petersburg Rays 6:10 pm

Athletics at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs (2-0) 27 – Chargers (1-1) 24

Sunday

Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints FOX Noon

Bengals at Arlington Cowboys CBS 3:25 pm

Texans at Denver Broncos CBS 3:25 pm

COLLEGE

No. 6 Oklahoma at Lincoln Nebraska FOX 11:00 am

Texas State at Waco No. 17 Baylor FS1 11:00 am

Texas Tech at Raliegh NC State ESPN2 6:00 pm

UTSA at Austin No. 21 Texas LHN 7:00 pm

No. 13 Miami at College Station No. 24 Texas A&M 8:00 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 Friday morning via teleconference. They will determine student-athlete’s eligibility and rule violations for Keller and Richardson High schools.

Thursday

Frisco Emerson 34 – Mt Pleasant 17

Jefferson 35 – Hughes Springs 24

Friday

7:00 pm

New Diana at Redwater

North Mesquite at Tyler Lions

Scurry Rosser at Prairiland

Tyler Grance at Lone Oak

Tyler Legacy at Texas High

Winnsboro at New Boston

7:30 pm

Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau

Big Sandy at Alba-Golden

Carthage at Marshall

Celeste at Quinlan Boles

Center at Daingerfield

Commerce at North Lamar MIX 107.7

Denison at Greenville

Elysian Fields at Beckville

Eustace at Grand Saline

Frankston at Winona

Frisco Ind. At Pittsburg K-Lake 97.7

Gilmer at Lindale

Gladewater at Malakoff

Hallsville at Kilgore

Harmony at DeKalb

Hawkins at Hooks

Jacksonville at Pine Tree

Krum at Caddo Mills

Leonard at Trenton

Linden-Kildare at Union Grove

Mabank at Canton

Maud at Harleton

Mineola at Bullard

Quitman at Ore City

Rains at Quinlan Ford

Rivercrest at Chisum

Sabine at Mt Vernon

Sims at Honey Grove

Spring Hill at Brownsboro

Sulphur Springs at Van Alstyne Star 95.9

Tatum at West Rusk

Tom Bean at Como-Pickton

Troup at Paul Pewitt Star 96.9

TY All Saints at Cumby

Van at Paris KBUS 101.9

Whitehouse at Henderson

Wolfe City at Blue Ridge