Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Rangers (65-84) 5 – Angels (65-85) 3

Orioles (78-71) 2 – Astros (99-52) 0

Friday

Astros at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 pm

Guardians at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

Thursday

Browns (2-1) 29 – Steelers (1-2) 17

Sunday

Texans at Chicago Bears Noon CBS

Saints at Charlotte Panthers Noon FOX

Monday

Cowboys at East Rutherford Giants 7:15 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St 11:00 am ESPN2

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech 2:30 pm

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M 6:00 pm ESPN

Kansas St at No. 6 Oklahoma 7:00 pm FOX

HIGH SCHOOL

Alba-Golden at Boles 7:30 pm

Big Sandy at Beckville 7:30 pm

Bullard at Atlanta 7:30 pm

Carlisle at Lone Oak 7:00 pm

Centerville at Jefferson 7:30 pm

Chisum at Prairiland 7:00 pm

Commerce at Bonham 7:30 pm

Cooper at Wolfe City 7:30 pm

Cumby at Trenton 7:30 pm

Fruitvale at Union Hill 7:00 pm

Grand Saline at Quitman 7:30 pm

Greenville at Princeton 7:30 pm

Gunter at Gladewater 7:30 pm

Hallsville at Texas High 7:30 pm

Harleton at Frankston 7:30 pm

Harmony at Hughes Springs 7:00 pm STAR 96.9

Henderson at Lindale 7:30 pm

Hooks at Paul Pewitt 7:30 pm

Iola at Maud 7:30 pm

Lancaster at Longview 7:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm STAR 95.9

Mt Vernon at Mineola 7:30 pm KLAKE 97.7

North Lamar at Wills Point 7:00 pm MIX 107.7

Pine Tree at Marshall 7:30 pm

Pittsburg at Anna 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove at Paris 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Queen City at Elysian Fields 7:00 pm

Rains at Winnsboro 7:30 pm

Redwater at New Boston 7:00 pm

Tenaha at Dekalb 7:30 pm

Tom Bean at Leonard 7:30 pm

Tyler Grace at Spring Hill 7:30 pm

Union Grove at Ore City 7:30 pm

Waskom at New Diana 7:00 pm

Winona at Edgewood 7:30 pm

DRIVEWAY

Spalding has recalled thousands of its basketball goals after receiving reports of injuries. Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to some EZ Portable Basketball Goals pole can fail, causing the backboard to fall and potentially hurting anyone around. Spalding has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards completely separating from the pole. The recall involves explicitly Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball goals with the numbers 1010, 1011, or 1012 printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.