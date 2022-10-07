Friday’s Sports

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols said he almost called it quits this summer before going on a tear that helped him become just the fourth player in Major League history to reach 700 career home runs. Pujols told MLB.com that he contemplated an early retirement in June after another rough start to the season. The future Hall of Famer was slashing .198/.294/.336 and had hit just four homers, with 17 to go to 700.

NFL

Thursday

Colts (2-2) 12 – Bronco (2-3) 9

Sunday

Seahawks at New Orleans Saints Noon FOX

Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CBS

Cowboys at Inglewood Rams 3:25 pm FOX

NCAAF

Saturday

No. 8 Tennessee at Baton Rouge No. 25 LSU 11:00 am ESPN

No. 17 TCU at Lawrence No. 19 Kansas 11:00 am FS1

Arkansas at Starkville No. 23 Mississippi St 11:00 am SECN

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Cotton Boll 11:00 am ABC

Texas Tech at Stillwater No. 7 Oklahoma St 2:30 pm FS1

Texas A&M at Tuscaloosa No. 1 Alabama 7:00 pm CBS

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Volleyball team traveled to New Orleans on Thursday evening. The Lions took the Privateers to four sets with a 25-15 win in the second. After that, the Lions fell 3-1.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Lovejoy 70 – Princeton 0

Rockwall Heath 35 – Tyler Legacy 14

Friday

Alba-Golden at Wolfe City 7:30 pm

Anna at Mabank 7:30 pm

Athens at Henderson 7:30 pm

Atlanta at Sabine 7:30 pm

Aubrey at Van Alstyne 7:30 pm

Big Sandy at Frankston 7:30 pm

Brownsboro at Bullard 7:30 pm

Canton at Carthage 7:30 pm

Commerce at Rains 7:30 pm

Community at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm Star 95.9

Como-Pickton at Cooper 7:30 pm

Crandall at Greenville 7:30 pm

Cumby at Detroit 7:30 pm

Dallas Roosevelt at Wills Point 7:00 pm

Daingerfield at New Diana 7:00 pm

DeKalb at Paul Pewitt 7:00 pm

Denison at Terrell 7:30 pm

Forney at Longview 7:30 pm

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove 7:30 pm

Gladewater at Tatum 7:00 pm

Grand Saline at Arp 7:30 pm

Gunter at Bells 7:30 pm

Harmony at Elysian Fields 7:00 pm

Hawkins at Ore City 7:30 pm

Hooks at Chisum 7:30 pm

Jefferson at White Oak 7:30 pm

Kilgore at Lindale 7:30 pm

Lancaster at Tyler Lions 7:00 pm

Lenoard at Howe 7:30 pm

Linden Kildare at Clarksville 7:30 pm

Lone Oak at Blue Ridge 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant at Marshall 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

Mt Vernon at Winnsboro 7:30 pm Star 96.9

Nocona at Whitewright 7:30 pm

North Lamar at Pittsburg 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Overton at Cushing 7:00 pm

Paris at Kaufman 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Pine Tree at Whitehouse 7:30 pm

Redwater at Prairiland 7:00 pm

Royse City at Rockwall 7:00 pm

Rusk at Van 7:30 pm

Simms at Maud 7:30 pm

Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale at Quinlan Ford 7:30 pm

Teague at Malakoff 7:30 pm

Tioga at Tom Bean 7:30 pm

Troup at Edgewood 7:30 pm

Union Grove at Harleton 7:30 pm

Winona at West Rusk 7:30 pm