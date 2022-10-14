Friday’s Sports

Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship

MLB

Thursday

G2 Astros (2-0) 4 – Mariners 2

G2 Guardians and Yankees postponed

Friday

G2 Guardians at Bronx Yankees 12:07 pm TBS

G3 Braves at Philadelphia Phillies 3:37 pm FS1

G3 Dodgers at San Diego Padres 7:37 pm FS1

NFL

Thursday

Commanders (2-4) 12 – Bears (2-4) 7

Sunday

Bengals at New Orleans Saints Noon CBS

Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 pm NBC

NHL

Thursday

Stars (1-0) 4 – Predators (2-1) 1

Saturday

Predators at Dallas Stars 7:00 pm NHLPP ESPN+

NBA

Thursday

Thunder (5-1) 118 – Spurs (1-4) 112

Friday

Rockets at Indianapolis Pacers 6:00 pm

Hawks at Brimingham with Pelicans 7:00 pm

Mavericks at Salt Lake City Jazz 8:00 pm

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma 11:00 am ESPN2

Iowa St. at No. 22 Texas 11:00 am ABC

No 8 Oklahoma St. at TCU 2:30 pm ABC

SKEET

Lauren Burge of Mt. Pleasant won her third Lady World Skeet HOA Championship. Lauren is currently studying nursing at Schreiner University in Kerrville, TX, and will get her degree in May. The third title was more challenging than the other two because Lauren had to juggle her studies in college with a skeet shooting practice schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Nacogdoches at Mt Pleasant – Homecoming – 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

Sulphur Springs at Mabank 7:30 pm Star 95.9

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield 7:30 pm Star 96.9

North Lamar at Spring Hill 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Community at Paris 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9