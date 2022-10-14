Friday’s Sports

Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship
MLB
Thursday
G2 Astros (2-0) 4 – Mariners 2
G2 Guardians and Yankees postponed
Friday
G2 Guardians at Bronx Yankees 12:07 pm TBS
G3 Braves at Philadelphia Phillies 3:37 pm FS1
G3 Dodgers at San Diego Padres 7:37 pm FS1
NFL
Thursday
Commanders (2-4) 12 – Bears (2-4) 7
Sunday
Bengals at New Orleans Saints Noon CBS
Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 pm NBC
NHL
Thursday
Stars (1-0) 4 – Predators (2-1) 1
Saturday
Predators at Dallas Stars 7:00 pm NHLPP ESPN+
NBA
Thursday
Thunder (5-1) 118 – Spurs (1-4) 112
Friday
Rockets at Indianapolis Pacers 6:00 pm
Hawks at Brimingham with Pelicans 7:00 pm
Mavericks at Salt Lake City Jazz 8:00 pm
COLLEGE
Saturday
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma 11:00 am ESPN2
Iowa St. at No. 22 Texas 11:00 am ABC
No 8 Oklahoma St. at TCU 2:30 pm ABC
SKEET
Lauren Burge of Mt. Pleasant won her third Lady World Skeet HOA Championship. Lauren is currently studying nursing at Schreiner University in Kerrville, TX, and will get her degree in May. The third title was more challenging than the other two because Lauren had to juggle her studies in college with a skeet shooting practice schedule.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Nacogdoches at Mt Pleasant – Homecoming – 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7
Sulphur Springs at Mabank 7:30 pm Star 95.9
Elysian Fields at Daingerfield 7:30 pm Star 96.9
North Lamar at Spring Hill 7:30 pm MIX 107.7
Community at Paris 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9