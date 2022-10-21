Friday’s Sports

Coach Dennis Alexander

MLB

Thursday

G2 Astros (2-0) 3 – Yankees 2

Friday

G3 Padres (1-1) at Philadelphia Phillies 6:38 pm FS1

NFL

Thursday

Cardinals (3-4) 42 – Saints (2-5) 34

Sunday

Lions at Arlington Cowboys Noon CBS

Texans at Las Vagas Raiders 3:05 pm CBS

NBA

Friday

Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets 6:00 pm

Spurs at Indianapolis Pacers 6:00 pm

Grizzlies at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Maple Leafs (3-2) 3 – Stars (3-0-1) 2

COLLEGE

Saturday

Baylor hosts Kansas 11:00 am

No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1) at Dallas SMU 11:00 am ESPN

No. 20 Texas (5-2) at Stillwater No. 11 Oklahoma St (5-1) 2:30 pm ABC

No. 17 Kansas ST (5-1) at Fort Worth No. 8 TCU (6-0) 7;00 pm FS1

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has added a game to its 2022-23 schedule. The Lions will head to Aloha State to take on the University of Hawaii on November 30. The Lions and the Rainbow Warriors meet for the first time in program history. Tip-off is midnight Texas time at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu on November 30. They have picked the Rainbow Warriors second in the preseason Big West poll, while the Lions are in their first season in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association -Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the season in Mount Pleasant today and tomorrow. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

HIGH SCHOOL

Dennis Alexander has won more than 300 games during a 45-year high school coaching career. As a result, Waco’s Texas High School Football Hall of Fame will induct Coach Alexander in May. In addition, Alexander, a Kilgore High School graduate who coached at Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Henderson, Harleton, and Troup, was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in July. He compiled a 340-140-11 record during a career that spanned 45 seasons.

Friday

Alba-Golden at Como-Pickton

Anna at Community 7:30 pm

Atlanta at White Oak 7:30 pm

Beckville at Frankston 7:30 pm

Bells at Howe 7:30 pm

Big Sandy at Union Grove 7:00 pm

Bridgeport at Van Alstyne 7:30 pm

Campbell at Savoy 7:00 pm

Canton at Brownsboro 7:30 pm

Carlisle at Mt Enterprise 7:00 pm

Center at Carthage 7:30 pm

Crandall at Terrell 7:30 pm

Daingerfield at Queen City 7:00 pm

Dallas Lincoln at Quinlan Ford 7:30 pm

DeKalb at Chisum 7:00 pm

Detroit at Maud 7:30 pm

Gilmer at North Lamar 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Gladewater at Jefferson 7:30 pm

Grand Saline at Winona 7:30 pm

Gunter at Lone Oak 7:30 pm

Hallsville at Pine Tree 7:30 pm

Harmony at Waskom 7:00 pm

Hawkins at Harleton 7:30 pm

Honey Grove at Cooper 7:30 pm

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields 7:00 pm

Kilgore at Athens 7:30 pm

Leonard at Blue Ridge 7:30 pm

Mabank at Kaufman 7:30 pm

McKinney at Longview 7:30 pm

Melissa at Greenville 7:30 pm

Mesquite Poteet at Lovejoy 7:30 pm

Mineola at Winnsboro 7:30 pm

Mt Pleasant at Whitehouse 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

Mt Vernon at Commerce 7:30 pm

New Boston at Prairiland 7:00 pm

Palestine at Lindale 7:30 pm

Paris at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm / Star 95.9 / KBUS 101.9

Pleasant Grove at Liberty-Eylau 7:30 pm

Pottsboro at Rains 7:30 pm

Quinlan Boles at Wolfe City 7:30 pm

Quitman at Arp 7:30 pm

Redwater at Hooks 7:30 pm

Royse City at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm

Rusk at Bullard 7:30 pm

Simms at Clarksville 7:30 pm

Spring Hill at Pittsburg 7:30 pm Star 96.9

Sunnyvale at Wills Point 7:00 pm

Tatum at Sabine 7:30 pm

Tenaha at Cushing 7:00 pm

Troup at West Rusk 7:30 pm

Trenton at Whitewright 7:30 pm

TY Chapel Hill at Henderson 7:30 pm