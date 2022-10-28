Friday’s Sports

MLB

Friday

G1 Phillies at Houston Astros 7:00 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Mavericks (2-2) 129 – Nets (1-4) 125

Thunder (2-3) 118 – Clippers (2-3) 110

Friday

Bulls at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

Pelicans at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm

Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NFL

Sunday

Bears (3-4) at Arlington against Cowboys (5-2) Noon FOX

Raiders (2-4) at New Orleans Saints (2-5) Noon CBS

Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4) 3:05 pm CBS

NCAAF

Saturday

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia 11:00 am ESPN

No. 9 Oklahoma St at No. 22 Kansas State 2:30 pm FOX

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M 6:30 pm SECN

GOLF

The 31st annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Paris Education Foundation will be Saturday at the Paris Golf & Country Club. Call 903-737-7400 Ext. 4285 to sign up or for more information.

HIGH SCHOOL

Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has lost Dennis Williams, a part of the Maverick family for 15 years.

The Sulphur Springs varsity Football game in Kaufman was moved up to 5:00 pm. They are trying to get ahead of a rainy night. You can hear the game on STAR Country 95.9 beginning with the pre-game at 4:30.

Football

Thursday

Anna 49 – Paris 21

Beckville 76 – Harleton 21

Carlisle 70 – Overton 10

Denton 42 – McKinney 21

Honey Grove 34 – Wolfe City 6

Longview 42 – Tyler Lions 3

Lufkin 24 – West Mesquite 16

Malakoff 55 – Mexia 13

Nocona 21 – Tom Bean 8

Pleasant Grove 55 – North Lamar 0

Paul Pewitt 66 – Prairiland 42

Rusk 48 – Brownsboro 23

Timpson 67 – Shelbyville 14

TY Chapel Hill 48 – Athens 28

Tyler Legacy 31 – North Forney 24

Friday

Arp at Edgewood 7:30 pm

Atlanta at Gladewater 7:30 pm

Blue Ridge at Howe 7:30 pm

Bogota at Alba-Golden 7:30 pm

Carthage at Van 7:30 pm

Chisum at New Boston 7:00 pm

Clarksville at Maud 7:30 pm

Community at Mabank 7:30 pm

Cooper at Alba-Golden 7:30 pm

Elysian Fields at New Diana 7:00 pm

Forney at McKinney North 7:00 pm

Frankston at Ore City 7:30 pm

Hooks at DeKalb 7:00 pm

James Bowie at Cumby 7:30 pm

Jefferson at Tatum 7:00 pm

Lindale at Jacksonville 7:30 pm

Linden Kildare at Maud 7:30 pm

Lone Oak at Bells 7:30 pm

Lovejoy at Greenville 7:30 pm

Mesquite at Rockwall 7:00 pm

Mt Enterprise at Tenaha 7:00 pm

Nacogdoches at Marshall 7:30 pm

Pine Tree at Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm – K-Lake 97.7

Princeton at Melissa 7:30 pm

Queen City at Hughes Springs 7:00 pm

Rains at Mineola 7:30 pm

Rockwall at Royse City 7:00 pm

Savoy at Union Hill 7:30 pm

St Jo at Campbell 7:00 pm

Spring Hill at Gilmer 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Kaufman 5:00 pm – Star 95.9

Sunnyvale at Caddo Mills 7:00 pm

Terrell at Mesquite Poteet 7:30 pm

Union Grove at Hawkins 7:30 pm

Waskom at Daingerfield 7:00 pm

West Rusk at Quitman 7:30 pm

Whitehouse at Texas High 7:30 pm

White Oak at Sabine 7:30 pm

Wills Point at Quinlan Ford 7:30 pm

Winnsboro at Bonham 7:30 pm

Winona at Troup 7:30 pm