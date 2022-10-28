Friday’s Sports

MLB
Friday
G1 Phillies at Houston Astros 7:00 pm FOX
NBA
Thursday
Mavericks (2-2) 129 – Nets (1-4) 125
Thunder (2-3) 118 – Clippers (2-3) 110
Friday
Bulls at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm
Pelicans at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm
Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm
NFL
Sunday
Bears (3-4) at Arlington against Cowboys (5-2) Noon FOX
Raiders (2-4) at New Orleans Saints (2-5) Noon CBS
Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4) 3:05 pm CBS
NCAAF
Saturday
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia 11:00 am ESPN
No. 9 Oklahoma St at No. 22 Kansas State 2:30 pm FOX
No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M 6:30 pm SECN
GOLF
The 31st annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Paris Education Foundation will be Saturday at the Paris Golf & Country Club. Call 903-737-7400 Ext. 4285 to sign up or for more information.
HIGH SCHOOL
Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has lost Dennis Williams, a part of the Maverick family for 15 years.
The Sulphur Springs varsity Football game in Kaufman was moved up to 5:00 pm. They are trying to get ahead of a rainy night. You can hear the game on STAR Country 95.9 beginning with the pre-game at 4:30.
Football
Thursday
Anna 49 – Paris 21
Beckville 76 – Harleton 21
Carlisle 70 – Overton 10
Denton 42 – McKinney 21
Honey Grove 34 – Wolfe City 6
Longview 42 – Tyler Lions 3
Lufkin 24 – West Mesquite 16
Malakoff 55 – Mexia 13
Nocona 21 – Tom Bean 8
Pleasant Grove 55 – North Lamar 0
Paul Pewitt 66 – Prairiland 42
Rusk 48 – Brownsboro 23
Timpson 67 – Shelbyville 14
TY Chapel Hill 48 – Athens 28
Tyler Legacy 31 – North Forney 24
Friday
Arp at Edgewood 7:30 pm
Atlanta at Gladewater 7:30 pm
Blue Ridge at Howe 7:30 pm
Bogota at Alba-Golden 7:30 pm
Carthage at Van 7:30 pm
Chisum at New Boston 7:00 pm
Clarksville at Maud 7:30 pm
Community at Mabank 7:30 pm
Cooper at Alba-Golden 7:30 pm
Elysian Fields at New Diana 7:00 pm
Forney at McKinney North 7:00 pm
Frankston at Ore City 7:30 pm
Hooks at DeKalb 7:00 pm
James Bowie at Cumby 7:30 pm
Jefferson at Tatum 7:00 pm
Lindale at Jacksonville 7:30 pm
Linden Kildare at Maud 7:30 pm
Lone Oak at Bells 7:30 pm
Lovejoy at Greenville 7:30 pm
Mesquite at Rockwall 7:00 pm
Mt Enterprise at Tenaha 7:00 pm
Nacogdoches at Marshall 7:30 pm
Pine Tree at Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm – K-Lake 97.7
Princeton at Melissa 7:30 pm
Queen City at Hughes Springs 7:00 pm
Rains at Mineola 7:30 pm
Rockwall at Royse City 7:00 pm
Savoy at Union Hill 7:30 pm
St Jo at Campbell 7:00 pm
Spring Hill at Gilmer 7:30 pm
Sulphur Springs at Kaufman 5:00 pm – Star 95.9
Sunnyvale at Caddo Mills 7:00 pm
Terrell at Mesquite Poteet 7:30 pm
Union Grove at Hawkins 7:30 pm
Waskom at Daingerfield 7:00 pm
West Rusk at Quitman 7:30 pm
Whitehouse at Texas High 7:30 pm
White Oak at Sabine 7:30 pm
Wills Point at Quinlan Ford 7:30 pm
Winnsboro at Bonham 7:30 pm
Winona at Troup 7:30 pm