Paris, Texas –– Have you ever wondered what ALL we do at the Sam Bell Maxey House? Have you ever wanted to help out, and just did not know how? Are you a high school or college student wanting to add experience to your resume? Then this is the event for you! Come and learn about the Friends of the Maxey House during our annual meeting to have all your questions answered, learn about what we do, and how you can help!

Need more info? Give us a call at 903-785-5716. We look forward to seeing you!

WHO: 12 years old and up

WHAT: Friends of the Maxey House Annual Meeting

WHEN: Saturday July 17, 2021 | 10:00 AM

WHERE: Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460.

BACKGROUND: Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general, and future U.S. Senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing, and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.

Learn more at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com