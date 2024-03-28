Frisco Launches Roughriders Scholarship Program Presented By Intouch

SCHOLARSHIPS NOW OPEN FOR THE CLASS OF 2024

FRISCO, Texas (March 28, 2024) – The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the RoughRiders Scholarship Program presented by InTouch Credit Union for the class of 2024.

“We’re so thrilled to partner with InTouch Credit Union once again on this great cause,” said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. “As organizations, we are both passionate about youth and education initiatives and are excited to award deserving students with these scholarships.”

“InTouch Credit Union is very excited to be the presenting sponsor of the scholarship program offered to area students,” said Tim McCoy, SVP/CMO of InTouch Credit Union. “We are proud to be a part of the program and look forward to seeing winners named later this year.”

All students in a 2024 senior class currently pursuing a postsecondary education are invited to apply for one of five of the RoughRiders Foundation’s $1,000 scholarships.

To be considered, the student must have an overall GPA of 2.75 or greater (on a 4.0 scale) and must have graduated from a school in one of the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall or Tarrant. The application includes a personal essay (500 words or fewer), a copy of the most recent academic transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is May 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. APPLY BY CLICKING HERE.

About InTouch Credit Union

InTouch Credit Union (ITCU) is a financial cooperative that has proudly served members since 1974. ITCU is committed to creating member value by placing the financial needs and delivery of exceptional service to the membership ahead of profit while maintaining fiscal responsibility. With branches in three states and assets almost than $1 billion, ITCU serves more than 90,000 members in all 50 states and more than 20 countries around the world. Membership eligibility rules are available on ITCU.org. ITCU can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the RoughRiders Foundation

The mission of the RoughRiders Foundation is to enhance the community we serve through charitable contributions, grants, and programming initiatives. The RoughRiders Foundation supports programs and organizations in our community that motivate and reward children and families in the areas of education, good health and community service activities.

For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders Foundation, contact community@ridersbaseball.com.

About the RoughRiders

The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and the 2022 Texas League champions. In 2023, the team celebrated its 20th anniversary and has consistently finished in the top five among all Double-A franchises in attendance yearly. In August 2014, the RoughRiders were purchased by an ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg. Since then, the new ownership group, together with the City of Frisco, has spearheaded numerous major franchise enhancements, investing over $8 million in a wide array of facility upgrades and improvements, including a state-of-the-art HD video board, sound system, Bull Moose Saloon, Bullpen Bar, Riders Outpost Team Store and the world’s largest water feature in a sports facility, the massive Lazy River. These enhancements earned the Riders and the City of Frisco Ballpark Digest’s prestigious “Best Ballpark Renovation” award for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016). More than 190 former RoughRiders players have gone on to play Major League Baseball including current Rangers Josh Jung, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, please visit RidersBaseball.com or contact zbigley@ridersbaseball.com.