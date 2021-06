A Collin County jury could decide punishment for a Frisco man who shot a State Trooper as early as today. Two years ago, 44-year old Bryan Cahill admits he led the trooper on a high speed chase before opening fire at a Frisco apartment complex. Cahill repeatedly shot at police, forcing a lockdown of the entire area. Cahill has pleaded guilty to seven felony charges. Prosecutors are likely to ask for a life in prison.