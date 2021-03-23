" /> Frivolous Lawsuit Legislation Proposed In Austin – EastTexasRadio.com
Frivolous Lawsuit Legislation Proposed In Austin

3 hours ago

Governor Abbott was in North Texas pushing legislation aimed at protecting small businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Abbott says businesses which stayed open during the pandemic should not have to spend money to defend themselves in a frivolous lawsuit. Abbott said one example of a frivolous lawsuit is from someone claiming to have been infected with covid while at a certain business, when it’s difficult to prove or disprove that. He says businesses that act negligently should still be held accountable.

