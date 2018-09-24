Front Door Delivery Coming To Area

Instacart Launches Same-Day Grocery Delivery Service in Mt Vernon

Over 23K Mt Vernon households can now have groceries delivered in as little as one hour. Instacart (www.Instacart.com), the fast-growing retail delivery service whose shoppers hand picks and deliver items from trusted local stores, announced today that it is expanding into the Mt Vernon area beginning September 27.

Mt Vernon area residents can now order from their favorite local retailers, Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, and CVS Pharmacy®, and have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Instacart received an overwhelming volume of requests for expansion into this region and is excited to now deliver in the Mt. Vernon area.

Service areas include: Mt. Vernon, Saltillo, Sulpher Bluff, Winfield, Miller’s Cove, West Midway, Marshall Springs, Argo, Cookville, Mt Pleasant, Harvard, Ebenezer, Center Point, Pittsburg, Lafayette, Pine, Rocky Mound, Leesburg, Blodgett, Scroggins, Clearwater, Winnsboro, Pickton, Winterfield and Purley.