North and Central Texas



A Freeze Warning is in effect across North Texas and parts of western Central Texas. Low temperatures late tonight and early Tuesday morning will fall to or below 32 degrees, with areas of frost. Those not in the warning area will see more clouds, with lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 30s. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and outdoor plumbing or faucets to avoid damage due to the cold. Lastly, protect livestock and outdoor pets from the abnormally cold temperatures expected. Temperatures will likely rise above freezing by 10:00 am Tuesday.



With freezing temperatures and frost arriving several weeks before the average date in mid-November, here are some rules of thumb to remember to protect outdoor plumbing, livestock, pets, and others around you!



One last round of rain and cloudy weather across Central and East Texas before the sun and dry conditions return to the area. Expect chilly temperatures with highs only the 40s areawide. It will even feel colder with blustery north winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty, calming down slowly later in the afternoon. Wind chill values start in the 20s this morning before moderating into the 30s and possibly low 40s in the afternoon.



Sunny and breezy conditions are expected Tuesday after a chilly start in the 20s/30s and some frost across North Texas early in the day. North winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected by late morning, with a few gusts to 20 mph possible in the early afternoon.



Tuesday and Wednesday morning temperatures will be pretty cold, with most locations experiencing their first freeze of the season. Frost is likely. Therefore, make sure to protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation.



It will be unseasonably cold this week. Rain chances will end Monday with early season freezing temperatures regionwide by Wednesday morning. Even where temperatures remain above freezing, there may be late night and early morning frost much of the week. Southerly winds and milder temperatures will return in time for the first weekend of November.

Today and Tonight

An isolated storm cannot be ruled out today, mainly across Central and East Texas. Do not expect severe weather.

An early season freeze will occur tonight across North Texas and Western Central Texas.

Tuesday through Sunday

Areas remaining above freezing tonight in Central Texas will likely see freezing temperatures by early Wednesday morning. Expect widespread frost.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Expect sub-freezing temperatures across portions of the ArkLaTex on Monday Night from Midnight to after daybreak.



Falling temperatures across our Four-State area tonight with a chilly N/NW wind around 15 mph. Upper 30s for our I-30 zones and a wide range of 40s elsewhere.



Widespread showers with some embedded thunderstorms will continue developing in the warmer air overhead. Expect a chilly, wet start to our Monday, as the shallow cold front will not be deep enough to end the damp weather until the early evening.



We will see some upper 20s in southeast Oklahoma and lower 30s generally for our zones along and north of I-30.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

* WHAT – Sub-freezing temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees

are expected.

* WHERE – Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and

northeast Texas.

* WHEN – From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS – Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, wrap, drain, or allow to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground lines to protect them from freezing.