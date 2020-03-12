FSA Deadline

Monday, March 16 is the Last Day to Schedule an Appointment with FSA For Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Enrollment – Call Today! 2019 Crop Year Eligibility at Stake.

Farmers, if you have not completed your enrollment in the agriculture risk coverage or price loss coverage programs for the 2019 crop year, contact Farm Service Agency for an appointment.

Producers who do not contact FSA for an appointment by the close of business on Monday (Mar 16) will not be enrolled in ARC or PLC for the 2019 crop year. You will be ineligible to receive payment should one trigger for an eligible crop.

Don’t risk your 2019 program eligibility, call FSA for an appointment. To find local office information visit www.farmers.gov.