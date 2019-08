Mugshot Not Available

A known fugitive was seen by a Van Zandt County constable driving on Hwy 80 near Fruitvale and a short pursuit, followed by a foot chase ensued. Officials captured 43-year-old Ellis Jay Johnson, of Quinlan, in a residential area. He was wanted on active for weapons-related offenses by Texas Pardons and Parole. Authorities say he had an extensive, violent criminal history.