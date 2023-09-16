Fugitive Still At Large In Titus County

Matthew Colvie

Friday Afternoon on September 15, a Titus County resident, Matthew Colvile, led Lamar County Law Enforcement Officers on a sustained chase that passed through Red River County and into Northern Titus County.

Colvile bailed out of a stolen vehicle at his residence on Titus CR-1925, where he continued to flee. As of 11:30 pm Friday, Colvile is still at large. Colvile has warrants originating out of Titus County, but after his antics today, authorities expect Colvile will face numerous felony charges in both Lamar and Titus Counties.

Colvile could have at least one firearm. Titus County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see him, do not approach Colvile and coll in his location. We will update this post upon Colvile’s capture, and we expect to make a more detailed post early next week.