Fun In The Sun At Cooper Lake State Park

It’s time to get outside and enjoy the beginning of summer! What can be better than visiting Cooper Lake State Park? The park has two swimming areas that are open and ready for you. The lake is full, and the cool early summer waters of the lake will feel so refreshing! Hiking through the woods can get you in shape and clear those COVID quarantine blues. Fishing is usually good during June with white bass, blue and channel catfish, and largemouth bass caught.

The park has four multi-lane boat ramps and four fish cleaning stations. The park has placed fish attractors and fish feeders at various locations to increase bank fishing success. Fishing licenses are not required when you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park.

Repaired Boat Ramp

A long-awaited park repair project was completed, which will make it much easier for boaters to launch at the Doctors Creek unit. Top Gun Top Dog, Inc. was hired by the State of Texas after a competitive bid process to remove a damaged float pier that had blocked ramp access for several years.

“We are so happy that the project was a success, and now this important boat ramp is fully open and safe,” said Mindy Hicks, Site Superintendent of the Doctors Creek unit. “This ramp is one of the last access points to Cooper Lake during low water periods, and it is essential for the recreational activities of thousands of visitors each year.”

Currently, park visitation capacity limits are at 50%, and Cooper Lake State Park usually reaches this level on weekends. Starting June 15, capacity limits will increase to 75% as state parks mirror Texas’s overall gradual reopening. Park day-use entrance fees are $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass.

Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle happen by using a Texas State Park Annual Pass ($70), which is good for a year. The Park Pass holders will need to make a no-cost online reservation to ensure access during the COVID-19 capacity-limited period.

For more information on Cooper Lake State Park and updates due to COVID-19, please visit and like our Facebook pages or call us (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903-395-3100).

Social distancing (6 feet) and group protocols (10 or less) are still in place, and recommended is face coverings. Bring your hand sanitizer as an added level of protection. Enjoy your time in the park, and always be respectful of other park enthusiasts.