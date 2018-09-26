Fun Night of Math and Science at Parker Elementary

Families help students master their skills

Students and their families attended a math and science hands-on activity night at Aaron Parker Elementary on Monday. For the science component of the night, students in grades three through five made flashlights, second graders made slime, and first graders were captivated by watching raisins dance as they bobbled up and down in a jar filled with soda water. ATMOS Energy cooked over seventy hotdogs for those attending and gave away a bicycle to one lucky winner, Ady Fore, who is in the fourth grade.