Funding Cpmplete For New Sulphur Springs Senior Center, No Fundraiser Necessary

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell reported that funding for a new Senior Citizens Center is complete, and construction on the new facility will start in about 3 months and should be completed by March of 2023. There had been a fundraiser started to raise about $400,000 to increase the size of the center so it could host two events each year that draw large crowds. City Manager Maxwell said those two events, the Clara Bridges 90- Plus Banquet and the Senior Olympics can easily be held at other venues in town.