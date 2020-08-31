" /> Funding Cpmplete For New Sulphur Springs Senior Center, No Fundraiser Necessary – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Funding Cpmplete For New Sulphur Springs Senior Center, No Fundraiser Necessary

4 hours ago

 

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell reported that funding for a new Senior Citizens Center is complete, and construction on the new facility will start in about 3 months and should be completed by March of 2023.  There had been a fundraiser started to raise about $400,000 to increase the size of the center so it could host two events each year that draw large crowds. City Manager Maxwell said those two events, the Clara Bridges 90- Plus Banquet and the Senior Olympics can easily be held at other venues in town.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     