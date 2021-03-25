Fundraiser for Injured Paris Police Officer

The Lamar County community is coming together to help a Paris police officer seriously injured this week while driving in Honey Grove. Officer Leonardo Garcia suffered broken bones and a heart injury and has been in ICU for a week at a Plano hospital. He has already undergone several surgeries. A bake sale will be held April 3rd behind Starbucks, in Paris. There is a link on our website to a facebook fundraiser.

Cut and paste link to your browser

https://www.facebook.com/donate/157038989609295/744191163128879/