Fundraiser for Injured Paris Police Officer
Fundraiser for Injured Paris Police Officer

2 hours ago

Officer Leonardo Garcia https://www.facebook.com/donate/157038989609295/744191163128879/

The Lamar County community is coming together to help  a Paris police officer seriously injured this week while driving in Honey Grove. Officer Leonardo Garcia suffered broken bones and a heart injury and has been in ICU for a week at a Plano hospital. He has already undergone several surgeries.  A bake sale will be held April 3rd  behind Starbucks, in Paris. There is a link on our website to a facebook fundraiser.

 

Cut and paste link to your browser

https://www.facebook.com/donate/157038989609295/744191163128879/

 

