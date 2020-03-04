" /> Funds Approved For Improvements To Jones Field In Fannin County – EastTexasRadio.com
Funds Approved For Improvements To Jones Field In Fannin County

2 hours ago

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a $250,000 grant approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its February meeting will fund improvements at Jones Field in Fannin County.

The funds will be used for planned improvements, including design and engineering for pavement improvements through the city of Bonham and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system. A consultant for this project will be selected this spring, officials said.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business, and commuter use.

