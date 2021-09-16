Northeast Texas funeral homes are seeing a surge in COVID cases. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron asks for prayers for funeral home directors as they search for refrigerated trucks due to COVID deaths. Community Funeral Home of Tyler has noticed that older people have passed away from the virus, but younger people in their 30s and 40s are dying. The majority are unvaccinated. It has forced the way services are handled by requiring strict mask-wearing and limited capacity of guests attending. Most directors fear the number of deaths is on the rise.