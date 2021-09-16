Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Funeral Homes Are Seeing A Surge

Northeast Texas funeral homes are seeing a surge in COVID cases. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron asks for prayers for funeral home directors as they search for refrigerated trucks due to COVID deaths. Community Funeral Home of Tyler has noticed that older people have passed away from the virus, but younger people in their 30s and 40s are dying. The majority are unvaccinated. It has forced the way services are handled by requiring strict mask-wearing and limited capacity of guests attending. Most directors fear the number of deaths is on the rise.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     