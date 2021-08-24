Funeral Set For Fallen Paris PD Detective

Obituary from Fry Gibbs Funeral Home

Paris, Texas

Detective Manuel Christopher (Chris) Widner, 47, of Powderly, TX entered into the presence of the Lord on August 22, 2021 in Tyler, Tx.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 in East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers and honors will be provided by Paris Police Department Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM Thursday at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.

Chris was born in Fort Campbell, KY to parents, Emmanuel and Laura Widner, on July 19, 1974. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1993. Following high school Chris was hired by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, during his time there he promoted to Lieutenant of the Field Department. He was employed by TDCJ for 15 years. In 2010 he was hired by the City of Paris Police Department where he served with integrity and honor as a Patrolman and as a Detective. He also served on the Honor Guard and as a hostage negotiator. Chris was named Officer of the Year in 2016. He was deeply loved and respected by all of his brothers and sisters in blue. Each of them knew they could count on Chris on the job and in life.

Chris loved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his son Cameron. He enjoyed riding his tractor and mowing. He enjoyed anything that had to do with being outside. Chris was known for his love for cooking. He especially loved to cook for his family and for large groups. With Chris you knew there would always be more than enough food.

Chris was a man of faith. His faith in Christ and his relationship with God had become the foundation of his life. He was a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God where he had served as a deacon and was currently the Men’s Ministry Leader. Chris loved his church family and was deeply loved in return.

Chris married the love of his life, Michelle Sparks, on April 8, 2006. For over 15 years they have built a beautiful life of love and respect together. Chris was a doting and loving husband and lived his life to take care of Michelle and his family. God blessed Chris and Michelle with an awesome son, Cameron. For all who knew Chris, it was easy to see that Cameron was Chris’s pride and joy. Chris and Cameron had a love for one another that every father and son should have. Chris loved Jay, Chelsie, and Amber just like they were his own. He loved all of his grandchildren deeply as well. His love for his parents, Emmanuel and Laura, his brother Vernon, and his sister Deanna was so evident. Not only did Chris love his family but was greatly loved by his family. Chris had more friends than could be counted and was loved by each of them. He will be missed by all.

Chris was a man of faith, character, and integrity. He lived a life that serves as an example for all of us to follow. Chris impacted more lives than he could have ever imagined.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Cpl. Vernon Ralph Widner, his step-son Sgt. Jay Hoskins, and his father-in-law Rev. James Sparks.

Chris’s life will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 15 years, Michelle Widner and son, Cameron Widner of Powderly; step-daughters, Chelsie McKnight and husband Colby of Paris; and Amber Young of Irving,TX ; sister, Deanna Gilbert and husband Michael of Lorena, TX; parents Emmanuel and Laura Widner of Gatesville, TX ; mother-in-law Lynn Sparks of Powderly; grandchildren Kylee Young, Kinsey Walters, Aiden Walters, Karlee Vaughn, Jaycee McKnight, Ashton McKnight, Tristen Hoskins, Jay Wyatt Hoskins, Rowen Hoskins, Piper Hoskins; and nephew, Nolan Gilbert.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gospel Lighthouse PCG building fund. Mailing address 7600 Hwy 271 North Powderly, TX, or donations can be made online through tithe.ly app.