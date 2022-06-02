Funerals Underway In Uvalde

Funerals for the 21-people shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde have begun. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller (see-air) has the monumental task of comforting the families. There are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, and they’ll be busy over the next two weeks, as they carefully coordinate multiple funerals and burials. The archbishop hopes to speak soon with the mother of the gunman, who has requested a meeting.
Related Articles
Hazardous Weather Outlook – 6:30 am
2 hours ago
Mask Mandate Possible On Airlines Again
2 hours ago
Covid Uptick In North Texas
2 hours ago
Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For June
3 hours ago
Four Fatally Shot at Tulsa Hospital Complex
3 hours ago