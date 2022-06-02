Funerals Underway In Uvalde

Funerals for the 21-people shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde have begun. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller (see-air) has the monumental task of comforting the families. There are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, and they’ll be busy over the next two weeks, as they carefully coordinate multiple funerals and burials. The archbishop hopes to speak soon with the mother of the gunman, who has requested a meeting.