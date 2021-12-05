Future Road Improvements By Atlanta TxDOT

Upshur County

TxDOT will resurface a portion of US Highway 271 in Upshur County next year according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“The 4-mile long project will begin about 5.9 miles north of State Highway 155 south and extend to 1.5 miles north of State Highway 155,” said Area dy Starkes.

The project also includes the replacement of bridge rail and guard rail.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $12 million.

The project should begin in February 2022 and take about a year to complete.

Titus County

Crews will replace four bridges on US Highway 271 in Titus County early next year, according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Bridges include Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek, and White Oak Creek Relief. “The new bridges will include two lanes in each direction with a median and shoulders. Therefore, the impact to traffic during construction should be minimal,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Longview Bridge and Road received the contract with a bid of just over $22 million.

Work on the project should begin in February of 2022 and take about three years to complete.

Harrison County

According to plans approved in November, workers will resurface several miles of US Highway 80 by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“The resurfacing project will begin at FM 2199 and end at Interstate 20,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. Crews will upgrade the guard fence from 0.2 miles east of Loop 390 all the way to Interstate 20.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded the contract with a bid of $2.9 million.

Work should begin in February 2022, and completion is in June.

Interstate 20 in Harrison County from US 80 to the Louisiana state line workers will resurface according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The project will also include new pavement markings.

Resurfacing will also occur in sections along Interstate 20 west of US 80 to the Gregg County Line.

“Work should start Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am until 6:00 pm, according to Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana, was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $11 million.

Work on the project should begin in early 2022 and wrap up around September.

Morris County

Interstate 30 ramps at US 259 in Morris County and ramps at Spur 594 and FM 2253 in Bowie County are scheduled for rehabilitation in early 2022, according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“TxDOT will widen to accommodate heavy traffic better,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “The project also includes pavement repair and installing edge drain to help with drainage underneath the pavement along portions of Interstate 30 between US 259 in Morris County and FM 989 in Bowie County.”

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview received the contract with a bid of just over $33 million.

Bowie County

State Highway 93 in Bowie County gets resurfaced according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“The project will stretch from US Highway 67 to Interstate 30 and include the resurfacing of all four lanes,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is nightly from 6:00 pm until 6:00 am to minimize the impact on motorists and school traffic,” Bruce added.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris, was awarded the contract with a bid of $1.6 million.

Work should begin in February 2022 and be complete by April.