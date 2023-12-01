Gala Proceeds to Be Used for the Benefit of All Hopkins County Citizens

For twenty-six years, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation has had one goal…to improve healthcare in Hopkins County. We have come a long way, baby! The Foundation has funded millions of dollars of medical equipment, projects, and technology through the local hospital and hospital district.

Lives have been saved and local healthcare positively impacted, but the Foundation Board of Directors realizes that there are still additional health resources needed locally. That is why they continue to champion the local healthcare cause. Through events and direct solicitation, funds are raised so that they may be reinvested in ways to improve Hopkins County citizens’ access to health-related resources right here in Sulphur Springs.

For the 2024 year, the Foundation has selected two worthy projects, both located at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. April Gammill, CMF-SS infection preventionist, requested $15,000 for a portable handwash training station. This is the latest and most accurate way to train people to properly wash their hands. It models all the steps for the proper amount of time and allows a person being trained to repeat the process. If a step is missed or not performed for the required number of seconds, the trainee must try again.

At the request of the Foundation’s Executive Committee, Paul Harvey, president and CEO of the CMF-SS, provided information about the current surgical needs as well as the expansion of the hospital’s surgical services wing. Data provided showed the exponential growth of modalities and procedures performed in each modality. Most days, the surgical area serves three to four times more patients than the area was built to accommodate.

After seeing the current conditions and reviewing the growing needs of the community, the Foundation Board of Directors voted to allocate $250,000 toward the multimillion-dollar expansion.

Gala attendees will enjoy An Evening in Tuscany by dining on a Tuscan-themed meal, dancing to a live band, bidding on amazing live and silent auction items, and playing a local favorite, Heads and Tails. This night of fun will allow the Foundation to keep funding projects that will make Hopkins County a healthier place to live and work.

To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit the 2024 Gala website LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. Live and silent auction items and other offerings will be added, so check back often.

The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Gifts may be tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS. All funds raised are used to improve healthcare in Hopkins County.

For additional information, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.

Photo: April Gammill, CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs infection preventionist, is videotaped explaining the benefits of the SureWash Go Hand Hygiene Training Station. Follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the Gala and other activities of the Foundation.