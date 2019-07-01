Gallo And Minor Named To All Star Team In Today’s Sports Update

Frisco RoughRiders’ Charles Leblanc continued his recent surge at the plate Sunday, plating a pair of runs in a 5-4 loss to Midland. Leblanc tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single in the third and helped the Riders mount a rally in a two-run ninth with a sacrifice fly, bringing the club within a run. Starter Brock Burke fired six strong innings, allowing four runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts in his first outing with the Riders since going on the injured list in April.

Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday. Texas will host the Angels tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:05.

Joey Gallo and Mike Minor will join Hunter Pence at the All-Star game. The teams were announced yesterday by MLB.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become the youngest player in major league history to compete in the Home Run Derby. Major League Baseball confirmed Sunday that Guerrero, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana will participate in the midseason power showcase, filling three spots in the eight-player field. The Home Run Derby will be held next Monday night.

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a five-year, $158 million deal with, forward, Kristaps Porzingis, and a three-year, $33 million extension with center Dwight Powell.

The NHL free agency starts today and rumors are that the Dallas Stars will sign Corey Perry to a one year deal. Rumors have it that San Jose captain Joe Pavelski will also sign a three year deal with the Stars.

The US Men’s National team defeated Curaçao 1-0 last night in the Gold Cup. They will play Jamaica on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm.

Free-agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick joins a Pelicans roster that expects to compete for the playoffs despite the loss of Anthony Davis in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets are making a clean sweep in free agency. The team will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan. Durant will sign a four-year, $164 million deal, while Irving will sign for four years and $141 million, sources said.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have agreed to a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension. The All-NBA guard will have a player option for $52 million in the last year of the extension. Lillard, 28, has two years and around $61 million left on his current deal. The extension would keep him in Portland through the 2024-25 season.

Major league umpire Chris Guccione invited a teenage ump who was involved in a game that ended in an adult brawl to attend the Dodgers-Rockies series finale Sunday at Coors Field. Guccione and his crew just wanted to show their support for 13-year-old Josh Cordova, who found himself in the middle of a recent fight in Lakewood, Colorado. Authorities said the skirmish at a game between teams of 7-year-olds began when parents and coaches disagreed with the teen’s decisions. The video of the conflict went viral.