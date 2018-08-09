Gallo’s Big Day Plus Cowboys Tonight In Today’s Sports

The Chisum Lady Mustangs will host a volleyball tournament starting today that will include the NL junior varsity, Prairiland varsity and of course Chisum.

The Paris Lady Cats will be participating in the Van Volleyball tournament.

The Dallas Cowboys are in San Francisco as they get ready for their first preseason game of the year tonight.

Dirk Nowitzki, talking to reporters on Wednesday was asked if this season will be his last. Dirk responded with “I’m going to leave the door open, but I’m going to approach this as if there is no tomorrow and just hopefully have a great year. “

The Mavs begin training camp next month.

And the Rangers bats are on fire lately as they defeated Seattle 11-7 on Wednesday. Joey Gallo had a huge day for Texas with two homers. Yovani Gallardo got the win for Texas and is now 7-1. The Rangers are in the road to begin a four-game series with Yankees tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:05