Galveston Coast Guard Assisted A Mariner

Galveston, TX – Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard District

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a mariner aboard a 35-foot disabled vessel adrift and unable to anchor in Offatts Bayou near Galveston, Texas, Wednesday morning.

At 6:43 am, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were contacted by a mariner who stated his anchor line had become fouled in the propeller of his 35-foot vessel.

Watchstanders launched a Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew who placed the vessel in tow. Winds over 30 mph occurred on the scene. They safely moored the vessel, and there were no injuries.