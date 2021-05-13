" /> Gambling Proposals Fail In Legislature – EastTexasRadio.com
Gambling Proposals Fail In Legislature

2 hours ago

Bills filed in the state legislature that would have legalized gambling failed to make it out of committee, despite a push from one of the largest casinos in the world. Rice University Political Analyst Mark Jones says the pro-gaming forces blew it. Casino companies have yet to come up with a reason for the state’s Republican  leaders to change their mind, and warm up to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands spent millions of dollars to hire dozens of lobbyists and run advertising on tv and radio that, in the end, was all for not.

