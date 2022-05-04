Gang Member From Johnson County Named May’s Featured Fugitive

David Daniel Boone DPS

AUSTIN – Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive David Daniel Boone has been named May’s Featured Fugitive. This month, the reward is increased to $8,500 if DPS receives information leading to his arrest from tips.

David Daniel Boone, 47, of Cleburne, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. Officials had wanted him since October 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In February 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

A court sentenced Boone in 2004 to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The following year he was convicted of possessing a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison. However, they released him on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and has tattoos on his chest, back, arms, wrists, and fingers. In addition to Cleburne, Boone has ties to Hood County. As a result, the DPS added him to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Feb. 7, 2022, and for more information or updates in the event of Boone’s arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission funds, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 23 people off the lists, including eight gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, The DPS has paid $46,000 in rewards for tips that yielded arrests.